AI Redefines Layoff Decisions, Revealing a Growing Employer-Employee Gap

"Workforce Resilience in the AI Era" research from Careerminds highlights why employees' job-security confidence may be misaligned with AI-driven workforce changes

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence has emerged as the top factor influencing organizations' decisions to conduct layoffs — ranking ahead of market and industry conditions — according to a new report from Careerminds , a leading global provider of workforce solutions. Yet, in a striking disconnect, most employees remain confident their jobs are secure.

The findings are detailed in Workforce Resilience in the AI Era , a new Careerminds report based on national surveys of 500 human resources leaders and 500 employees at large U.S.-based organizations, conducted in November 2025.

Key highlights from the report include:

AI is now the top influence on layoff decisions , cited more frequently by HR leaders than industry or market trends.

, cited more frequently by HR leaders than industry or market trends. 90% of employees say they are confident their job will remain secure over the next 12 months — despite widespread expectations of AI-driven role changes.

over the next 12 months — despite widespread expectations of AI-driven role changes. Problem-solving, communication, and AI literacy emerge as the most critical skills for employees to build in 2026.

"This disconnect is one of the most important signals in the data," said Raymond Lee, President of Careerminds. "Organizations are actively planning for workforce changes tied to AI adoption, while many employees still view AI primarily as a productivity tool rather than a catalyst for structural change. That gap creates real risk — for both individuals and employers — leaving workers vulnerable to sudden change while organizations struggle to redeploy talent effectively."

More than half of HR leaders (57 percent) surveyed say their organization is likely to conduct layoffs in the next year, and nearly half of those cite increased use of AI as a major contributing factor. At the same time, employees report largely positive experiences with AI in their current roles, which may explain why concerns about job displacement have not yet translated into declining confidence.

According to the report, this moment marks a shift away from traditional job security toward what Careerminds calls "skill security" — the ability to maintain relevance and stability as roles evolve by focusing on skills rather than fixed jobs.

"In 2026, stability won't come from holding a static role," Lee added. "It will come from having durable, transferable skills — especially problem-solving, communication, and the ability to work alongside AI as tools continue to change."

The report also finds strong consensus around responsibility: nearly 90 percent of HR leaders believe organizations should support workers impacted by AI-driven change through upskilling, career frameworks, redeployment, and — when necessary — outplacement support.

The full Workforce Resilience in the AI Era report explores how organizations can build more resilient, adaptable workforces by pairing AI adoption with investment in human talent. To help HR leaders and business decision-makers apply these insights, Careerminds will host a live, data-driven webinar on January 28, 2026. The session will examine how AI and ongoing market shifts are reshaping job security, skills relevance, and workforce strategy.

Careerminds President Raymond Lee, Strategic Advisor Anjna Rughani, Chief People Officer and serial founder Steven Bianchi, and Accenture's Director of Talent Insights, Nicole Coletta, will discuss:

How job security is changing as skills become the foundation for long-term stability

Why skills are expiring faster and what's driving this shift

How organizations can strengthen transferable skills, internal mobility, and career pathways

Practical steps leaders can take to build workforce resilience in an AI-driven market

Registration is open here . All registrants will receive a copy of the Workforce Resilience in the AI Era report and a recording of the session.

About Careerminds:

Careerminds is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in outplacement, career transition, job architecture, and talent development. We combine modern technology with high-touch, one-to-one coaching to help organizations support employees through workforce change and growth. Our scalable delivery model enables consistent, personalized experiences across 80+ languages and major markets worldwide, offering a more flexible and cost-effective alternative to traditional firms. Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X , and YouTube .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lisa Hagendorf

Centerpiece Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Careerminds