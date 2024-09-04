AI Redefines the Cultured Wheat Market Landscape, Market Size to Grow by USD 219.9 Million from 2024-2028, Driven by Rising Demand for Healthier Wheat Alternatives - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape- The global cultured wheat market size is estimated to grow by USD 219.9 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.87% during the forecast period. Growing consumer interest in healthier alternatives to traditional wheat products is driving market growth, with a trend towards technological advancements in agriculture sector. However, stringent regulations on food products poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Mauri UK Ltd., Bake With Brolite, Cain Food Industries Inc., Groupe Limagrain, J and K Ingredients, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Mezzoni Foods Inc., Norman Fox and Co., Prathista Industries Ltd., and Sunson Biotechnology.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global cultured wheat market 2024-2028

Market segments, customer landscape, and companies analysis on regions

Cultured Wheat Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 219.9 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.02 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Canada Key companies profiled AB Mauri UK Ltd., Bake With Brolite, Cain Food Industries Inc., Groupe Limagrain, J and K Ingredients, Jiangsu Boli Bioproducts Co. Ltd., Mezzoni Foods Inc., Norman Fox and Co., Prathista Industries Ltd., and Sunson Biotechnology

Market Driver

Technological advancements in agriculture have significantly boosted the production efficiency and global supply of cultured wheat. Precision farming techniques and modern machinery have increased yields, while GM wheat varieties with pest and disease resistance enhance crop resilience. Irrigation systems and data analytics promote optimal resource management. Global connectivity facilitates knowledge exchange for sustainable farming practices. Advanced logistics and transportation streamline the supply chain, ensuring efficient wheat transportation. These advancements contribute to increased productivity, sustainability, and resilience in wheat cultivation, enabling the market to meet the growing global demand.

The Cultured Wheat Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for natural preservatives in bakery items. Cultured wheat flour, made using Propionibacterium freudenreichii bacteria, is a popular alternative to chemical preservatives like Calcium propionate. Bakery industry manufacturers are embracing this trend, as consumers prefer GMO-free and Kosher certified baked goods. Cultured wheat flour is used in various bakery and confectionery products such as cakes, bread, pastries, and breakfast cereals. It helps extend the shelf life of these items while maintaining their freshness and flavor. The market for cultured wheat flour also includes applications in the production of cheeses, condiments, and animal feed. Wheat, an annual grass plant, is the primary raw material for cultured wheat flour. Whole grain, high fiber, and gluten-free options are also available. The market for cultured wheat flour includes baked products, pastas, couscous, bulgur, beers, and spirits. This versatile ingredient provides carbohydrates, proteins, and essential nutrients, making it a valuable addition to various industries. Companies like Brolite Products and Lima Grain Ingredients are key players in the cultured wheat market. Cereclean is another notable supplier of cultured wheat flour and related products.

Market Challenges

• The global cultured wheat market faces challenges due to stringent regulations imposed by various government and food safety regulatory agencies in different countries. In India, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) drafted new regulations for organic packaged foods, including wheat-based staples. These regulations require compliance with the National Program for Organic Production (NPOP) or Participatory Guarantee System for India (PGS-India). In the US, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversees the National Organic Program (NOP), enforcing regulations and standards for organic labeling. A product can carry a "made-with-organic ingredients" claim if it contains at least 70% organic content. In Canada, organic food products must comply with the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations (SFCR) by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), with at least 95% organic content for labeling. These varying regulations in different countries will negatively impact the growth of the global cultured wheat market during the forecast period.

• The Cultured Wheat Market faces several challenges in various sectors. In Food & Beverages, the rise of gluten-free diets poses a significant hurdle. For baked goods like cakes and bread, replacing wheat with alternatives like rice is a common solution. In the production of cultured wheat, controlling mold and bacteria is crucial to maintain product quality. Key players in the market include Brolite Products and Lima Grain Ingredients, offering cultured wheat solutions for baked products, cheeses, condiments, and more. Cereclean, another notable player, focuses on ensuring food safety and hygiene. Wheat, as an annual grass plant, provides essential carbohydrates, proteins, and nutrients. Its kernels are used in bread, pasta, pastries, breakfast cereals, couscous, bulgur, and animal feed. In addition to food applications, wheat is used in brewing, distilling, and bioethanol production as renewable fuel alternatives. Wheat malt, a crucial ingredient in brewing and distilling, is used to make beers, whiskey, and spirits. The market also includes applications in adhesives, textiles, insulation materials, particleboard, and biofuel production. Dietary preferences continue to shape the market, with consumers seeking wheat-based products that cater to their needs. Overall, the Global Wheat market is expected to grow, driven by increasing demand for wheat-based products and renewable fuel alternatives.

Segment Overview

This cultured wheat market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Organic

1.2 Conventional Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Organic- The organic segment in the global cultured wheat market is witnessing notable growth due to rising consumer demand for organic and natural food products. Consumers prefer organic cultured wheat for its perceived health benefits, absence of synthetic chemicals, and eco-friendly production methods. This trend has influenced food manufacturers to expand their organic cultured wheat product offerings, including organic whole wheat bread, organic cultured wheat pasta, and organic wheat flour. Leading companies like Mezzoni Foods Inc., J and K Ingredients, and Cain Food Industries Inc., have responded to this consumer interest by introducing a diverse range of organic cultured wheat-based products. As consumer awareness about organic food increases, the organic segment is poised to shape the future of the cultured wheat market.

Research Analysis

The Cultured Wheat Market refers to the trade of cultured wheat flour, a type of wheat flour produced through the fermentation of wheat kernels using Propionibacterium freudenreichii bacteria. This natural preservative enhances the taste, texture, and nutritional value of various food products. The market caters to several sectors, including the food and beverage industry, bakery and confectionery, and brewing and distilling. Cultured wheat flour is used in the production of baked goods like bread, pastries, and pasta, as well as noodles, couscous, and breakfast cereals. It also finds applications in cheeses and condiments. Food and beverage companies use this raw material to create innovative and nutritious products, meeting the growing demand for natural and healthy alternatives. The annual grass plant, from which wheat is derived, is a key raw material in the production of cultured wheat flour. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing awareness of the health benefits of cultured wheat and its versatility in various food applications.

Market Research Overview

The Cultured Wheat Market refers to the trade of cultured wheat flour, a type of wheat flour produced using Propionibacterium freudenreichii bacteria as a natural preservative. This alternative to chemical preservatives is gaining popularity in the bakery industry, particularly among bakery item manufacturers. The market for cultured wheat flour caters to various sectors including bakery and confectionery, cheeses, condiments, and baked products. Raw materials for cultured wheat flour production include whole grain wheat, which is rich in carbohydrates, proteins, and nutrients. The flour can be GMO-free and Kosher certified, making it suitable for various dietary preferences. Cultured wheat flour is used to make a range of bakery items such as cakes, bread, pastries, and breakfast cereals, as well as pasta, couscous, and bulgur. The market for cultured wheat flour is growing in tandem with the global wheat market, which is driven by demand for wheat-based products in the food and beverage industry. Additionally, the market for cultured wheat flour extends to biofuel production, with wheat starch used for bioethanol and other renewable fuel alternatives. Other applications of wheat include animal feed, brewing, distilling, and the production of insulation materials, particleboard, and adhesives. The global wheat market is expected to reach significant growth due to increasing demand for wheat-based products and renewable fuel alternatives.

