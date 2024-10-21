AI Redefines the Pharmaceuticals Wholesale and Distribution Market, Projected to Grow by USD 896.5 Billion from 2024-2028, Boosting Global Sales

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market size is estimated to grow by USD 896.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Growing global pharmaceutical sales is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of drones in pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution. However, increased complexities due to time-bound deliveries and customization of supply chain poses a challenge. Key market players include A.F. Hauser Pharmaceutical Inc., Alfresa Holdings Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Attain Med Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Dakota Drug Inc., FFF Enterprises Inc., J M Smith Corp., McKesson Corp., MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORP., Medline Industries LP, Morris and Dickson Co. LLC, Mutual Drug, Owens and Minor Inc., PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH and Co KG, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., SUZUKEN CO. LTD., and The Cigna Group.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Branded drugs and Generic drugs), End-user (Retail pharmacies, Hospital pharmacies, and Others), and Geography (North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Asia, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled A.F. Hauser Pharmaceutical Inc., Alfresa Holdings Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp., Attain Med Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., Dakota Drug Inc., FFF Enterprises Inc., J M Smith Corp., McKesson Corp., MEDIPAL HOLDINGS CORP., Medline Industries LP, Morris and Dickson Co. LLC, Mutual Drug, Owens and Minor Inc., PHOENIX Pharmahandel GmbH and Co KG, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd., SUZUKEN CO. LTD., and The Cigna Group

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Drones, unmanned aerial vehicles, are revolutionizing the logistics sector, particularly in the delivery of essential pharmaceutical supplies to remote and hard-to-reach areas. Inefficient road or railway infrastructure is a common challenge in such locations. Drones offer a solution by delivering pharmaceutical drugs and medicines directly, improving market opportunities for global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution players. Real-time information from drones enables logistics companies to customize their supply chain models effectively. This innovation positively impacts the growth of the global pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution market during the forecast period.

The Pharmaceutical Wholesale Distribution market is experiencing significant trends in various sectors. Health insurance schemes are driving demand for branded pharmaceuticals, while track-and-trace systems ensure product authenticity and safety. Both branded and generic pharmaceuticals, including ethical pharma products, OTC/Institutional supply, and vaccines, are in high demand. The global glycidol market, a key specialty chemical used in producing polymers, resins, and surface active compounds, is growing due to its applications in cosmetic preparations, laundry detergent additives, and biocides. Valuation of pharmaceutical wholesale distribution companies depends on their ability to efficiently distribute branded and generic drugs, catering to the pharmaceutical landscape's diverse needs. Producers, merchant wholesalers, agents, and brokers all play crucial roles in this dynamic market. Online and offline channels are transforming distribution, with e-commerce gaining popularity. Unmet medical needs continue to fuel demand for new drugs and medical devices. Drug evaluation processes ensure quality and safety, while vaccine production and promotion address global health concerns.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

In the pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market, designing an effective supply chain model is crucial. Shorter lead times are preferred by customers, while logistics companies aim for low operational costs. Healthcare supplies necessitate special handling, customized packaging, and a tailored supply chain to preserve product properties. Logistics complexities arise from topography, technological advances, and region-specific regulations. An agile and responsive supply chain is essential to reduce lead times in the high-criticality healthcare sector. Pharmaceutical manufacturers must consider freight rate, volume, distribution network complexity, distance, and delivery urgency for customized supply chains. Information sharing between manufacturers and logistics providers is vital but can be hindered by confidentiality concerns. Rural-urban infrastructure disparities add to the complexity of designing a supply chain model, potentially limiting market growth.

The pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution market face several challenges in today's business landscape. Health insurance schemes impact sales of branded drugs, while track-and-trace systems ensure product authenticity. Distributing branded, generic, ethical pharma products, OTC pharmaceuticals, and vaccines requires efficient logistics. Producers of polymers, resins, specialty chemicals, and glycidol for diversified materials like surface active compounds, cosmetic preparations, laundry detergents, additives in plastics, paints, photographic chemicals, biocides, and pharmaceuticals need to navigate this complex market. Valuation of these products relies on various factors, including production costs, market demand, and competition. Wholesalers, including producer wholesalers, merchant wholesalers, agents, and brokers, play a crucial role in this market. They face challenges in promoting generic drugs and ethical pharma products, especially due to unmet medical needs and drug evaluation processes. Online and offline sales channels further complicate the distribution landscape. The pharmaceutical industry's diverse product offerings, from medical devices to vaccines, require specialized knowledge and expertise. Adapting to these challenges is essential for success in the pharmaceutical wholesale distribution sector.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Branded drugs

1.2 Generic drugs End-user 2.1 Retail pharmacies

2.2 Hospital pharmacies

2.3 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Asia

3.3 Europe

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Branded drugs- The pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market is a significant sector in the healthcare industry. Companies in this market buy pharmaceutical products from manufacturers and sell them to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. This market is driven by factors such as increasing population, rising healthcare expenditures, and growing demand for generic drugs. Effective supply chain management and regulatory compliance are crucial for success in this market. Competition is intense, with companies focusing on pricing strategies, product innovation, and distribution networks to gain an edge.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

Pharmaceutical Wholesale Distribution refers to the process of buying and selling pharmaceutical products from manufacturers to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers. Wholesalers play a crucial role in this supply chain, acting as intermediaries between producers and end-users. There are two main types of wholesalers: Producer Wholesalers, who buy directly from manufacturers, and Merchant Wholesalers, who purchase from multiple sources. Agents and Brokers facilitate sales and negotiations between buyers and sellers, while Pharmaceutical landscape is shaped by various factors, including drug evaluation, vaccines, medical devices, unmet medical needs, and health insurance schemes. The pharmaceutical industry encompasses Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs, Ethical Pharma Products, and Over-the-Counter (OTC) or Institutional Supply. The pharmaceutical landscape is diverse, with various sectors such as Valuation, Production of polymers, resins, specialty chemicals, and diversified materials. Glycidol is a significant chemical used in various applications, including the production of surface active compounds, cosmetic preparations, laundry detergents, and additives in plastics, paints, and photographic chemicals. The Global Glycidol Market is expected to grow due to its wide applications and increasing demand. Drug evaluation involves assessing the safety, efficacy, and quality of pharmaceutical products before they reach the market. Ethical Pharma Products and Vaccines address medical needs, while Generic Drugs offer cost-effective alternatives. Health insurance schemes and track-and-trace systems ensure efficient and secure distribution of pharmaceutical products. The pharmaceutical industry continues to evolve, with ongoing research and development to meet unmet medical needs and create innovative solutions.

Market Research Overview

Pharmaceutical Wholesale Distribution refers to the process of buying and selling pharmaceutical products from manufacturers to various customers, including retailers, hospitals, and healthcare providers. Wholesalers play a crucial role in this supply chain, acting as intermediaries between producers and end-users. There are two main types of wholesalers: Producer Wholesalers, who purchase directly from manufacturers, and Merchant Wholesalers, who buy from various sources and sell to multiple customers. Agents and Brokers facilitate the sale of pharmaceuticals by acting as intermediaries between buyers and sellers. Branded Drugs and Generic Drugs are the two primary categories of pharmaceuticals. Ethical Pharma Products are prescription drugs, while Over-the-Counter (OTC) Pharmaceuticals are available without a prescription. The pharmaceutical landscape is diverse, with various players involved, including manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers. Drug evaluation is crucial to ensure product safety and efficacy. Vaccines and Medical Devices are essential components of the pharmaceutical industry. Unmet medical needs and the promotion of Generic Drugs are significant challenges and opportunities. Health insurance schemes impact pharmaceutical sales, with many schemes covering specific drugs or classes of drugs. Track-and-trace systems ensure product authenticity and safety. The pharmaceutical industry includes various sectors, such as Branded Pharmaceuticals, Generic Pharmaceuticals, OTC Pharmaceuticals, and various chemical inputs like Polymers, Resins, Specialty Chemicals, Diversified Materials, and Glycidol. The Global Glycidol Market is significant due to its applications in various industries, including Cosmetic Preparations, Laundry Detergents, Additives in plastics, Paints, Photographic Chemicals, Biocides, and Online/Offline sales channels. Valuation of Pharmaceutical Companies is crucial for investors, with various factors impacting their financial performance.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Branded Drugs



Generic Drugs

End-user

Retail Pharmacies



Hospital Pharmacies



Others

Geography

North America



Asia



Europe



Rest Of World (ROW)



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio