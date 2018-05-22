AI Retail Leader Rubikloud Collaborates with Intel to Revitalize the Shopping Experience

Through the collaboration, the companies will focus on merging new and old technologies on Rubikloud's AI platform to help improve the in-store experience and provide a more personalized shopping experience for consumers, online and offline. According to Retail Dive, in coming years retailers will spend heavily on AI tools that will enable them to differentiate and improve the services they offer customers. These will include automated marketing platforms that generate tailored, timely offers so customers receive the products they want, when they want, at the price they're willing to pay.

With the help of Intel's responsive retail technology and Rubikloud, retailers now can unify every part of their operations and solve long-standing business challenges. Intel's edge to cloud technology is designed to streamline and improve store operations. Combined with Rubikloud's promotion and loyalty data, retailers are able to track how much stock is in the back of the store without leaving the front of it, among other things. The data also informs retailers how to avoid overstocking and stock outs; which promotions to prioritize in which stores; and many other ways to improve sales.

"Intel and Rubikloud have created a powerful solution for retailers to compete and thrive in an automated world," said Kerry Liu, CEO of Rubikloud. "Retailers will see material uplifts to promotional revenue, inventory stock out rates, and loyalty revenue."

"An increasingly important source of data for retailers comes from in-store sensors, such as RFID tags and computer vision systems," said Stacey Shulman, Chief Innovation Officer in the Retail Solutions Division at Intel Corporation. "Combining that localized sensor data with Rubikloud's AI solution can drive more timely and richer insights for Retailers to act on."

Brands and retailers are starting to realize what's at stake if they don't integrate AI now. With more consumers turning to online retailers, this collaboration brings the personalization consumers want into stores, as well as the integration between online and offline sales to run efficient and profitable businesses.

About Rubikloud Technologies Inc.

Rubikloud uses AI to deliver intelligent decision automation with the world's leading machine learning platform for retail. Its full-stack, cloud native platform, and two flagship applications automate and improve mass promotional planning and loyalty-driven marketing for multi-billion dollar retailers. Rubikloud targets mission-critical business problems by analyzing large amounts of data from multiple legacy sources and new and offline systems to empower retailers to take tangible actions with powerful results. Rubikloud is a private company with investors that include Intel Capital, Horizons Ventures, Access Industries, Inovia Capital, and OTEAF. The company has raised $45M in venture financing to date. More information can be found at www.rubikloud.ai

