AI Revolutionizes Cover Design For Publishers With Data & Insights

SMYRNA, Ga., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comag Marketing Group (CMG ), the leading service provider for publishers, and Cover Rocket , an innovative platform that applies sales data and AI to the art of magazine cover design, today announced a strategic partnership to enhance audience engagement and drive sales for publishers. Through the partnership, CMG's publisher clients will receive special access to the platform, including exclusive pricing.

"A magazine's cover, tagline, and design are primary factors driving consumer interest and demand," said CMG Executive Vice President Michael Gillen. "This partnership enables all publishers to access the deepest and most advanced national-sales analysis of cover data, which will help them create covers that resonate most with consumers."

Cover Rocket offers a data-driven solution to cover design challenges, enabling publishers to craft covers that resonate with readers, increase single-copy sales, and strengthen subscription renewals. The platform's artificial intelligence analyzes over 80,000 magazine covers, examining textual content, color schemes, imagery, and celebrity influence to provide actionable insights. Industry leaders such as a360media, Dotdash Meredith, Future Media, Hearst, Conde Nast, and Time are existing Cover Rocket customers.

"We're delighted to partner with CMG to empower creators with the tools needed to produce covers that truly reflect the preferences of their audience," said Cover Rocket CEO Alan Centofante. "Content creators are discovering new ideas and trends. We look forward to helping publishers grow their readership and increase revenue."

CMG and Cover Rocket invite publishers to discover the future of cover design in an exclusive webinar on Thursday, February 15 from 3-3:30 p.m.

To learn more details or to schedule a live demonstration, email Todd Lundgren at [email protected] .

About Cover Rocket

Cover Rocket is a trailblazing platform that harnesses the synergy of AI and creative expertise to redefine magazine cover design. Our mission is to support editors, designers, and publishers in creating captivating covers that engage and inspire readers. With Cover Rocket, your publication can soar to new heights in cover strategy.

About Comag Marketing Group

Comag Marketing Group (CMG) provides publishers with comprehensive business services that drive efficiencies and deliver value. Supporting more than 6,000 magazines, including iconic brands like People, Woman's World, Us Weekly, Food Network, and Vogue, CMG's end-to-end support, deep industry experience, and focus on innovation are helping reshape the magazine category at retail.

