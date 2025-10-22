AI, Robotics Power Expansion and Uplisting Momentum Across Emerging Markets

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics is reshaping global industries, from logistics and manufacturing to hospitality and hotel management. As demand for automation rises, small-cap companies are accelerating growth through targeted acquisitions designed to boost revenue, expand capabilities and strengthen competitive positioning. These efforts are helping emerging players transition from over-the-counter (OTC) markets to national exchanges, where greater visibility and institutional access can fuel their next stage of growth. Uplisting represents more than a status change; it's a pathway to scale AI and robotics solutions faster and more effectively. Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) (Profile), doing business as TechForce Robotics, reflects this strategy. Through a series of acquisitions, the company has developed a portfolio that merges revenue-generating assets with AI-driven robotic technology operating in the hospitality space. With annualized revenue exceeding $10 million and an estimated combined acquisition value of roughly $100 million, Nightfood is advancing toward exchange readiness as it works to position itself among robotics, AI and hospitality leaders, including Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT), Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERV), UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Recent acquisitions by Nightfood Holdings have positioned the company to meet several key criteria for uplisting.

Nightfood Holdings reports annualized revenue exceeding $10 million, driven by a diversified portfolio that includes hospitality operations and packaging services.

Nightfood's combined acquisitions represent roughly $100 million in total transaction value, spanning hospitality properties and technology platforms that reinforce its robotics and AI framework.

Nightfood Holdings offers a strong example of how small-cap firms can use strategic acquisitions to achieve scale, revenue visibility and uplisting readiness.



Click here to view the custom infographic of the Nightfood Holdings editorial.

Uplisting Can Reflect Credibility, Maturity

For emerging technology companies, uplisting to a national exchange represents a pivotal step toward greater visibility and access to institutional investors. For small-cap firms operating in advanced fields such as robotics and AI, moving to exchanges such as NASDAQ or NYSE American can significantly enhance market credibility and facilitate entry into broader capital markets. The uplisting process also requires adherence to more stringent financial and governance standards, helping strengthen investor trust and transparency.

Historical data shows that companies completing uplisting often experience increased trading activity and greater institutional participation. For robotics and AI innovators, this visibility is especially valuable, as these sectors require substantial, long-term investment to support R&D and the deployment of next-generation automation systems. Improved credibility on national exchanges can also accelerate business development and partnership opportunities.

Market research underscores the growing scale of the AI and robotics industries. According to Grand View Research, the global service robotics market was worth approximately $47 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $107 billion by 2030, reflecting a 12.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The firm noted that "service robotics has witnessed growing penetration in various sectors owing to factors including precise services, low-cost solutions, flexibility and reduction of human efforts." Companies equipped for uplisting are positioned to compete more effectively in this rapidly expanding space.

For small-cap enterprises in robotics, automation and AI, securing a national exchange listing signals operational maturity. The uplisting move may also attract institutional investors eager to gain exposure to transformative technologies while simultaneously enhancing liquidity, supporting valuation growth and laying the groundwork for continued strategic expansion.

Nightfood Positioned to Meet Uplisting Requirements

Recent acquisitions by Nightfood Holdings have positioned the company to meet several key criteria for uplisting. Through a targeted consolidation strategy, Nightfood has established a foundation for scalability, institutional visibility and compliance consistent with national exchange standards.

The company's latest acquisition marks the successful completion of its fifth transaction in under two years: the $52.8 million share exchange acquisition of Treasure Mountain Holdings LLC, owner of the 120-room Hilton Garden Inn in Rancho Mirage, California. This follows last month's $31 million acquisition of Victorville Treasure Holdings LLC, which owns the 155-room Holiday Inn in Victorville, California. Together, these properties form the cornerstone of Nightfood's AI-enabled hospitality platform, integrating automation and robotics into hotel operations.

Earlier this year, Nightfood also completed two additional acquisitions: Carryout Supplies, a $10 million transaction enhancing its vertical integration and packaging capabilities, and Skytech Automated Solutions, a $6 million-plus acquisition that strengthens the company's position in hospitality automation technology. Collectively, these transactions expand Nightfood's operational base and create an integrated ecosystem designed to deploy AI and robotics across multiple business lines.

With consistent revenue streams from hotel operations and scalable margins from its AI-driven Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) initiatives, Nightfood aligns with investor expectations for small-cap companies preparing for uplisting. The company's integrated model, blending recurring cash flow with emerging technology, supports both exchange eligibility and future growth initiatives.

Marking $10-Million Revenue Milestone

Nightfood Holdings reports annualized revenue exceeding $10 million, driven by a diversified portfolio that includes hospitality operations and packaging services. The company describes this milestone as a major validation of its growth strategy, reflecting its evolution into a high-revenue enterprise built on recently completed hotel acquisitions and the expansion of its RaaS platform.

"Reaching the $10 million annualized revenue mark represents a defining milestone and validates our integrated growth model," said Nightfood CEO Jimmy Chan. "Our hotel acquisitions and RaaS platform are working in tandem to deliver measurable results and create long-term shareholder value. We remain focused on executing our roadmap and scaling our presence in the rapidly evolving hospitality automation market."

The two hotel acquisitions serve as the structural base of Nightfood's transformation into a next-generation hospitality and technology company. Each location provides a real-world test environment for deploying and refining service robotics, creating a connected network that advances both operational efficiency and product innovation.

From a financial standpoint, these income-generating real estate assets strengthen Nightfood's balance sheet through increased book value and collateral. Operationally, each hotel doubles as a proof-of-concept site for Nightfood's AI-driven automation solutions, extending the company's reach into hospitality, retail, education and healthcare sectors.

Together, these assets form a vertically integrated platform that blends tangible, income-generating properties with scalable robotics technology. Carryout Supplies adds a complementary revenue stream while enhancing vertical integration, contributing both stability and additional cash flow to support continued technology deployment.

Scaling Efficiency, Measurable Operational Progress

Nightfood's combined acquisitions represent roughly $100 million in total transaction value, spanning hospitality properties and technology platforms that reinforce its robotics and AI framework. The acquisitions of the Hilton Garden Inn and Holiday Inn properties establish the foundation for its AI-driven hospitality network, while the additions of Carryout Supplies and Skytech Automated Solutions enhance operational integration and automation capabilities.

"Closing the Skytech acquisition represents a transformative leap forward for Nightfood," said Nightfood chair Jamie Steigerwald, announcing the acquisition earlier this year. "This strengthens our ability to scale automation across the hospitality industry — addressing key operational pain points such as labor shortages and rising costs. Together with the Carryout Supplies acquisition, we're building a powerful ecosystem designed to lead the future of hotel automation."

This disciplined M&A approach allows Nightfood to scale efficiently while demonstrating measurable operational progress, two vital components for investor confidence and institutional recognition. By uniting its diversified holdings under one platform, the company creates both technological and financial synergies that support sustainable growth and enhance its competitive position within the AI and robotics ecosystem.

Future AI Expansion and Robotics Deployment

The robotics and AI sectors continue to expand rapidly, transforming operational efficiency across industries such as hospitality, logistics and retail. Nightfood Holdings offers a strong example of how small-cap firms can use strategic acquisitions to achieve scale, revenue visibility and uplisting readiness.

With acquisition values estimated at about $100 million and annualized revenue above $10 million, Nightfood has evolved into a diversified technology platform capable of deploying AI and automation solutions at scale. Its portfolio, which now includes hotel operations, packaging and automation technology, provides recurring cash flow alongside real-world environments for product testing and refinement.

Planning ahead, the company is looking to continue integrating its acquisitions, expanding automation across its hospitality network and advancing initiatives designed to support its uplisting objectives. This trajectory mirrors the broader trend of emerging AI firms combining innovation with tangible operating assets to enhance market presence and investor appeal. As AI-powered automation continues reshaping global industries, Nightfood Holdings demonstrates how growth-stage companies can achieve credibility, scale and sustained visibility, all essential ingredients for long-term success and national exchange readiness.

Industry Leaders Accelerate Strategic Growth Momentum

Companies across the AI, robotics and hospitality space are experiencing a wave of progress driven by disciplined execution and strategic growth initiatives. Through well-planned partnerships, expansion and acquisition, and careful resource management, industry leaders are translating long-term vision into measurable results.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is tackling food waste with the help of Winnow, an AI-enabled food-waste solution. Noting that fighting food waste is a crucial step toward promoting conscious consumption and building a more sustainable future, Hilton is bringing Winnow's AI technology into its properties within the Asia Pacific region. Winnow's system measures daily food waste, helping the kitchen team better understand and manage the amount of excess food prepared. The system also reveals savings opportunities within food trimmings, and inspires the team to repurpose ingredients creatively, such as making bread pudding from leftover croissants.

Serve Robotics Inc.'s autonomous delivery robots are now delivering to DoorDash customers in Los Angeles, with more cities to follow. The two companies announced a new multiyear strategic partnership to roll out autonomous robot deliveries across the United States. This partnership builds on Serve's reliable track record in cities including Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Chicago and Atlanta, where the company has already completed more than 100,000 of successful deliveries from over 2,500 restaurants.

UiPath Inc. announced that its UiPath Platform(TM) for agentic automation and orchestration has been named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025. The UiPath Platform empowers organizations to bring their most ambitious plans for AI to life, combining automation, AI agents, orchestration and people to deliver transformational impact that drives innovation and creates competitive advantage. Earlier this year, UiPath added Maestro to the UiPath Platform, enabling companies to orchestrate and manage a diverse range of agents, including those developed by third parties, by providing secure access to the right data sets and enterprise systems, enforcing governance and security protocols, and ensuring appropriate human oversight.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. announced a major expansion of its long-standing, multigeneration collaboration with Oracle to help customers significantly scale their AI capabilities and initiatives. Building on years of co-innovation, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) will be a launch partner for the first publicly available AI supercluster powered by AMD Instinct(TM) MI450 Series GPUs, with an initial deployment of 50,000 GPUs starting in calendar Q3 2026 and expanding in 2027 and beyond. This announcement builds upon the joint work of Oracle and AMD to deliver AMD Instinct GPU platforms on OCI to end customers, beginning with the launch of AMD Instinct MI300X powered shapes in 2024 and extending to the general availability of OCI Compute with AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs.

The collective strength of these sectors underscores how careful execution can convert innovation and strategy into tangible outcomes. With expansion plans on track, balance sheets improving and partnerships driving sustained momentum, companies in AI, robotics, and hospitality are proving that thoughtful growth strategies are a fundamental key to long-term success.

For more information, visit Nightfood Holdings (NGTF).

SOURCE NetworkNewsWire