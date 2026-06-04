Fuel Logic launches pricing hub to answer the questions most fuel delivery companies avoid – before buyers ever pick up the phone.

HOUSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B buyers are no longer waiting for a sales rep to explain pricing. They are asking ChatGPT, SearchGPT, Google AI Overviews, and traditional search engines to vet vendors before the first call ever happens.

Fuel Logic is responding by doing something most of the fuel delivery industry avoids: publishing a detailed breakdown of how mobile fuel delivery pricing actually works.

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The company's new pricing hub takes direct aim at one of the industry's most common frustrations – vague pricing, buried fees, and quote forms that leave buyers with more questions than answers. Rather than hiding behind "call for a quote," Fuel Logic is explaining the variables upfront: delivery fees, gallons ordered, route density, regional pricing, emergency delivery, site complexity, and the difference between scheduled fueling and one-time fuel runs.

"In any company that tells you they don't have a delivery fee, they have the same effective rate," said Eliot Vancil, founder of Fuel Logic. "They're just putting it in the gallons."

That stance is unusually direct in an industry where pricing is often treated as something too complicated to explain publicly. Fuel Logic's argument is not that fuel delivery pricing is simple. It is that complexity should not be used as an excuse to keep buyers in the dark.

Fuel Logic has served 17,000 customers, delivers over 17 million gallons of fuel annually, and supports operations across the lower 48 through its national delivery network. The company has spent 15+ years working with fleets, contractors, logistics companies, emergency response operations, generators, and job sites that depend on diesel, DEF, and mobile fueling to keep moving.

Eliot goes on to say the reason online fuel pricing is often misleading is because most public pricing reflects the gas station model, not the delivery model. A gas station receives large fuel drops at one fixed location and waits for customers to come to them. Mobile fuel delivery is different. Trucks, drivers, routing, site access, delivery timing, and order size all affect what it costs to get fuel to a customer.

"When you see fuel prices online, you're usually looking at a convenience store," Eliot said. "That's not the same thing as delivering fuel to a 100-gallon generator, a job site, a yard truck, or a 2,000-gallon bulk tank. There are variables, and all of it equals time."

The new pricing hub is built to make those variables easier to understand. It explains why a $150 delivery cost spread across 150 gallons looks very different than the same service cost spread across 1,500 gallons. This is even more apparent when looking at emergency versus scheduled fuel.

Fuel Logic is also using the page to draw a clear line between the right fit and the wrong fit.

"If somebody thinks an emergency delivery to a job site is going to cost the same as going down to the QuickTrip on the corner, that's not reality," Vancil said. "We want to be transparent about that."

The pricing hub also includes tools and explanations to help companies understand hidden fueling costs, including driver time, station runs, and much more.

For Fuel Logic, the goal is not to make mobile fueling look artificially cheap. They just want to show buyers what they are actually paying for – fuel, delivery, time, convenience, urgency, and operational control – before they even begin talking to a fuel expert.

To see the full pricing breakdown, visit https://www.fuellogic.net/pricing/

Media Contact:

Eliot Vancil

(866) 311-3571

[email protected]

SOURCE Fuel Logic