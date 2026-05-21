AI Security Requirements will Drive Microsegmentation Market to a 21 Percent CAGR Through 2030, According to Dell'Oro Group

Enterprises Embracing Microsegmentation to Contain AI's Blast Radius

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a newly published Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Microsegmentation report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Microsegmentation market is forecast to grow at a 21 percent five-year (2025 to 2030) compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Enterprises are embracing microsegmentation to contain east-west movement inside hybrid cloud and private AI infrastructure. Complimenting Microsegmentation solutions are Hybrid Mesh Firewall (HMFW) Platforms, which focus on north-south traffic and are expected to achieve a 12 percent five-year CAGR.

"Microsegmentation is moving from a zero-trust best practice to an AI-infrastructure requirement as enterprises create more high-value east-west paths among workloads, data stores, and agentic systems," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking at Dell'Oro Group. "HMFW provides the broader fabric for distributed firewalling, but Microsegmentation is where the AI-era containment problem becomes most visible," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the May 2026 Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Microsegmentation Advanced Research Report:

The Microsegmentation market applies fine-grained workload- and host-level controls to restrict lateral movement within data centers, clouds, Kubernetes environments, and private AI estates. Demand is broadening as enterprises move from visibility and mapping into policy enforcement that limits blast radius and produces audit-ready evidence of least-privilege access across increasingly distributed estates.

HMFW remains important because it provides the broader fabric-level control plane across physical firewalls, virtual firewalls, SD-WAN with firewall, and SSE-FWaaS, helping enterprises apply consistent policy north-south while Microsegmentation hardens east-west workload paths. The two markets are adjacent and converging, but the report continues to track them separately because their accounting models, enforcement loci, and buying centers still differ.

Platform convergence is reshaping how revenue appears. Microsegmentation capabilities are increasingly packaged into HMFW platforms or broader security suites, so functional adoption can move faster than standalone Microsegmentation revenue when bookings land in another product line.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group's Hybrid Mesh Firewall and Microsegmentation Advanced Research Report provides a comprehensive industry overview of the HMFW Platform and Microsegmentation markets from 2020 onwards. The report includes the following quarterly data tables:

Manufacturers' HMFW Platform revenue by region – North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America).

Manufacturers' HMFW Platform units for physical/virtual Firewalls, and SD-WAN appliances.

HMFW Platform deployed revenue by region – North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America).

Overall (HMFW and non-HWFW) revenue for physical/virtual Firewalls, SD-WAN, and SSE-FWaaS (firewall-as-a-service).

Manufacturers' Microsegmentation revenue by region – North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and CALA (Caribbean and Latin America).

The report includes the following annual data tables:

HMFW Platform five-year revenue forecast by region.

HMFW Platform five-year worldwide unit forecast for Firewall and SD-WAN appliances.

Overall (HMFW and non-HMFW) revenue for physical/virtual Firewalls, SD-WAN, and SSE-FWaaS (firewall-as-a-service).

Microsegmentation revenue forecast by region.

To purchase this report, please contact us at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group