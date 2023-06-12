AI Seminar for Educational Leaders

Embracing AI for School Transformation

MONTVALE, N.J., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eduscape is proud to present a series of seminars designed specifically for educational leaders that will provide the tools and knowledge needed to ethically implement AI into learning environments. The seminars will enable participants to discover a range of AI applications available; learn what questions District leaders must ask about AI; and, explore classroom applications of AI across the curriculum.

Artificial Intelligence has the potential to radically enhance the way students learn; providing new methods of interaction with curricular content. In order to fully embrace a learning environment that champions students' authentic collaboration with technological solutions like Artificial Intelligence, educational leaders must first begin to understand how it can best support their learning.

"We have the duty as educational leaders, to explore the capabilities and challenges of artificial intelligence so that we can equip students to use the solution effectively," said Award-Winning K-12 Superintendent (Retired) and Special Guest Speaker, Dr. Matthew J. Murphy, ED. D.

The seminar, Embrace the Potential: AI Strategies for Educational Leaders, will launch in New Jersey on June 20, June 22, and July 12 at Green Brook Township School District, Bergen Community College, and Matawan-Aberdeen School District, respectively. Register now at www.eduscape.com/aiacademyseminar. Additional seminar dates will be announced for Jacksonville, Detroit, and Houston.

About Eduscape

Eduscape is the leading professional learning solutions provider to K-12 education, with a mission to empower educators to unlock the potential of every learner. The company is comprised almost entirely of former educators who have delivered exemplary professional learning solutions to more than 1,000,000 educators across 48 states and 13 countries. www.eduscape.com 

