AI Server PCB Market Size to Grow USD 197.4 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 12% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Server PCB Market is Segmented by Type (20 Layers, 24 Layers, 28 Layers), by Application ( High Performance Computing , E-Commerce , Finance, Game): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2029. It is Published in Valuates Reports Under the Category of Computer Hardware .

The Global AI Server PCB Market Size is expected to reach USD 197.4 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of AI Server PCB Market

A number of factors are coming together to propel the market for AI Server PCBs. One of the main drivers is the increasing use of AI in a variety of industries, especially data centers where strong AI servers are essential. Specialized PCBs with higher processing power are required due to the complexity of AI algorithms.

The requirement for customized PCBs is further increased by the rise in edge computing applications, which are driven by the necessity for real-time processing. Technological developments in chips, along with an emphasis on energy efficiency, are driving innovation in PCB designs. The need for advanced AI server PCBs is bolstered by AI's entry into the healthcare and automotive industries.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF AI SERVER PCB MARKET

The broad use of AI in data centers is one of the main drivers of the market expansion for AI Server PCBs. Strong and effective AI servers are required because of the exponential increase in the amount of data created and processed in these facilities. In data center environments, specialized PCBs made for AI applications are essential to the smooth operation and integration of AI servers.

The need for specialized PCBs with high processing power, low latency, and effective thermal management is growing as AI algorithms become more intricate and advanced. The complex needs of sophisticated neural networks and machine learning models must be accommodated by AI server PCBs, which is propelling innovation and growth in the PCB industry.

Another important factor propelling the AI Server PCB market is the spread of edge computing, which brings AI processing closer to the point of data generation. Smart gadgets and autonomous systems are examples of edge AI applications that depend on robust servers with custom PCBs to provide real-time processing capabilities. The market for AI Server PCBs is expanding as a result of ongoing improvements in chip technology. In order to maximize performance and facilitate the integration of state-of-the-art CPUs, GPUs, and accelerators, PCBs for AI servers need to be in line with the most recent chip architectures.

Demand for energy-efficient AI Server PCBs is rising as environmental awareness grows. In order to satisfy the environmentally concerned market, manufacturers are creating PCBs with cutting-edge materials and designs that minimize power usage while retaining excellent performance levels.

AI SERVER PCB MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The growth of the AI Server PCB market is mostly concentrated in North America because of the presence of large tech businesses and substantial investments in AI research and development. The region's cutting-edge data centers and the industry's broad use of AI are driving up demand for specialized PCBs.

Key Players:

TTM

Delton Technology

Tripod Technology

Wus Printed Circuit

