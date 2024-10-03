AI Service Providers Can Drive Growth in Competitive Landscape Through Strategic Partnerships and Alignment, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group's latest blueprint offers essential strategies for technology providers to navigate the complexities of AI services. By leveraging strategic partnerships and optimizing internal capabilities, the new resource equips organizations with research-backed insights to enhance their service delivery, address common challenges, and thrive in a competitive market.

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - As the AI services industry grows, technology providers are facing significant challenges, including differentiating their offerings, navigating market shifts, and effectively articulating capabilities. To help AI service providers address these issues, Info-Tech Research Group supplies strategic insights for evaluating service opportunities and maximizing existing capabilities in its latest blueprint, Get Ready to Deliver AI Services. By focusing on mastering AI service domains and forging strategic partnerships, the firm's resource has been designed to assist providers in overcoming industry hurdles and excelling in the exponentially evolving AI landscape.

Info-Tech Research Group's "Get Ready to Deliver AI Services" blueprint divides the technology service provider industry into seven domains, each reflecting unique values, capabilities, and challenges. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

"As a new industry, AI Services represents a greenfield scenario where we are tasked with inventing something new, together. By establishing common terms to describe our collective capabilities and our inherent needs, we can streamline the new industry's exchange of services and drive toward an efficient steady state," says Justin St-Maurice, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "There is a universal opportunity to leverage AI Services to drive advancement, using both provider and consumer lenses."

Info-Tech's blueprint goes beyond addressing challenges in market differentiation and communication to provide a structured framework that guides technology providers in aligning their service delivery processes with client personas and business capabilities. The detailed framework advises providers to assess their competency in areas such as data engineering, AI development, and systems integration, enabling them to identify value-driven opportunities that cater to specific client needs. By optimizing these internal functions and embracing partnerships, providers can overcome barriers to scaling their AI services to ensure long-term success in the competitive AI market.

In Get Ready to Deliver AI Services, Info-Tech divides the AI services industry into seven distinct domains, each reflecting unique values, capabilities, and challenges. These domains require a range of competencies, skills, and knowledge to address the varying needs of AI service delivery:

Strategy Alignment: Strategy and governance underpin responsible AI by focusing on the alignment of AI initiatives with organizational visions and ethical standards. This area involves strategic planning, risk assessment, and governance framework development. Tactical Planning: Tactical planning translates strategic AI vision into action by developing an AI delivery program and focusing on high-value opportunities. This domain supports clients by assessing business opportunities, forecasting resource needs, and managing change. Application Assessment: Application assessments support the successful adoption of technology by aligning implementation with business needs. This involves conducting in-depth workflow analysis, requirements gathering, and technology evaluation. Artificial Intelligence Development: AI models should be assessed and customized to meet specific requirements and deliver business value with consistency and reliability. This includes identifying appropriate models, customizing them as needed, and testing performance against business objectives. Data Engineering: Data engineering is critical to successful AI delivery, ensuring consistent, reproducible, and reliable functionality. This process supports clients by creating data pipelines, feeding MLOps, and managing data quality. Systems Engineering: Systems engineering connects underlying technologies together to enable optimal performance, reliable deployment, and simplified maintenance. This includes supporting clients through product development, integration, and testing. Systems Optimization: Systems optimization maximizes technology investments by lowering operational costs and reducing environmental impacts. This domain supports clients through the deployment of FinOps programs, benchmarking performance against costs, and identifying waste.

Info-Tech's comprehensive resource equips technology service providers with the strategic guidance needed to deliver AI services effectively while navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving industry. The blueprint's actionable insights enable CTOs to break down AI services into manageable components through abstraction, allowing higher-level domains to leverage lower-level ones without being concerned with implementation specifics.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Justin St-Maurice, an expert in the technology services provider industry, and access to the complete Get Ready to Deliver AI Services blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group