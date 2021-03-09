AI Services Fueling Cruise Recovery

HANOVER, Germany, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of a global cruise crisis, one startup is stirring up, setting new standards for travel agents worldwide: Cruisewatch uses big data and artificial intelligence to tackle the industry's quandaries now and far ahead of Corona. With its market overview service, the startup addresses the intransparent market, lack of personalization and many manual processes in an agencies' data jumble.

Data-Driven Growth Boost

The AI-based market overview helps cruise agents to react fast.

New technologies are a key growth factor for the travel industry, especially during the Covid-19-recovery. But not all industry participants are equally part of it, particularly the classic cruise agency who is suffering from the instant loss of bookings and the clients switching to online business.

This is why the young startup Cruisewatch developed an intelligent market analysis specialized on boosting travel agencies. By using big data and artificial intelligence, the company interprets huge amounts of cruise price data and makes it useful for cruise experts around the globe.

Reacting to a Fragmented Market

With ever-changing cruise deals and price offers, a travel agent has to react fast. To help find the most profitable deals out of all, cruisewatch.ai created their data-based cruise market overview. The engine analyzes and interprets market movements on a daily basis. Every 24 hours it summarizes the most significant ones in a short update for several markets. Providing a daily snapshot of price movements by cruise lines and the best ten deals of the day, travel agents can quickly understand how the market has changed overnight.

The advantage of data-driven technology not only comes with automating manual processes and reducing data spread. It also enables more personalized offers and helps understand the cruise market in whole. Cruisewatch plans to build on these opportunities and is already working on a broader cruise intelligence ecosystem. Still, their number one priority now is to "help the industry and partners to recover", explains Markus Stumpe, founder and CEO of the brand. This is why the travel startup provides their cruise advisory products for free until the restart.

Cruisewatch.ai is an investor-backed cruise startup. Since 2016, they have been striving to innovate the travel business. Their current goal is to digitize travel agents and experts around the globe. The company's data-driven and AI-based cruise technology simplifies cruise advice and smartens the sales workflow. Their product portfolio ranges from market transparency tools including price alerts over customer insights to matchmaking tools. All are built up in modules which can be consumed separately. More information: www.cruisewatch.ai

