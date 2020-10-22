a.i. solutions Awarded $203 Million Contract to Support the Missile Defense Agency (MDA)

LANHAM, Md., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- a.i. solutions announces that it has been awarded a Cost-Plus-Fixed-Fee Level Of Effort (CPFF-LOE) contract with a potential value of over $203 million to provide quality and mission assurance (QMA) services for the production and deployment of the U.S. Missile Defense System (MDS).

Quality and Mission Assurance in action with the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD)

The contract awarded under the Department of Defense, Missile Defense Agency's Technical, Engineering, Advisory and Management Support-Next (TEAMS-Next) program, has a performance period of three years with two additional one-year options. The contract includes support for the development, implementation, and execution of quality assurance policies and programs across the MDS portfolio; supporting the program's risk-management process for quality assurance; supporting management of the program's parts, materials, and processes mission assurance; and supporting system demonstration activities, including flight and ground tests.

"The mission and quality assurance work required under TEAMS-Next QMA plays a critical role in maintaining the nation's missile defense capability," said Robert Sperling, a.i. solutions' President and CEO. "We are honored and excited to continue in what will be 15 years of support for this important program."

The work will be performed solely by a.i. solutions in Huntsville, AL, with remote locations in Dahlgren, VA; Fort Belvoir, VA; Kirtland AFB, NM; Vandenberg AFB, CA; Courtland, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Joplin, MO; Promontory, UT; Salt Lake City, UT; Fort Greely, AK; Orlando, FL; and Moorestown, NJ, among others.

About a.i. solutions

Founded in 1996, a.i. solutions is a provider of innovative mission-critical products and services that enable uninterrupted and reliable access to space. a.i. solutions' services and products span mission engineering and technology, mission systems assurance, launch services, FreeFlyer®astrodynamics software, and other customizable space software applications. For additional information, please visit ai-solutions.com and check out @ai_sol on Twitter.

