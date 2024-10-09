AI Squared Awarded $1.5M Phase III Small Business Innovative Research Contract With Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Squared, a leading technology provider for integrating information into web-based business applications, announces its recent $1.5M Phase III SBIR contract with Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). With this contract, AI Squared will install its technology in Jupiter, the Navy's ADVANA enclave, and use it to execute against a range of business and mission-critical use cases.

In alignment with the Department of Navy's CIO's vision of a data-driven organization, the key outcome of this scope of work is to make data more accessible, understandable, and actionable, and in the process, enhance mission readiness and effectiveness. AI Squared, through its technology and services, will work to connect information producers and information consumers, which will ultimately create better AI experiences.

"We are honored to be awarded this Phase III contract and look forward to supporting Navy data teams in effectively and efficiently delivering on their missions," said Benjamin Harvey, Ph.D., AI Squared CEO and founder.

AI Squared team members will support the scope of work remotely and onsite in San Diego, California. Initial services will be rendered from August 2024 through July 2025, with an option-year available from August 2025 through July 2026.

