AI Squared names Darren Kimura as President and Chief Operating Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Squared, a leading AI technology platform provider that enables businesses to seamlessly integrate AI-generated insights into their applications, today announces Darren Kimura as President and Chief Operating Officer. This announcement follows AI Squared's oversubscribed Series A funding round in April 2024, led by venture capital firms Ansa Capital and NEA, to support product innovation, go-to-market expansion, and scaling operations. Kimura's initial focus will be go-to-market execution, capital formation strategies and operational excellence as he leads AI Squared into its new phase of growth.

Kimura formerly served as President and COO of ZEDEDA, the leading-edge computing software provider based in San Jose, CA. Under Kimura's leadership, ZEDEDA completed its Series B and Series C preferred financings, experienced over 1000% growth in ARR and deployments of edge nodes in over 100 countries. His focus on people and culture, customer experiences, and overall operational excellence, led ZEDEDA to become an industry leader driving exponential value creation.

Before joining ZEDEDA, Kimura held key leadership roles including Partner at Sway Ventures where he guided early-stage investments. Additionally, Kimura also served as CEO at LiveAction, a network performance management company acquired by Insight Partners and recently sold to BlueCat Networks, Solar Power Technology, a solar project development firm, and Energy Industries, an energy services company driving successful exits and significant growth across multiple sectors. Kimura is a graduate of the University of Hawaii, is an alum of the Stanford Graduate School of Business and is also an Eagle Scout.

"We are thrilled to welcome Darren to AI Squared," said Benjamin Harvey, Ph.D. Founder and CEO of AI Squared and former Chief of Operations Data Science at the National Security Agency. "Darren brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and growth with flawless execution. I am confident that he will be a transformative leader, helping us tackle the last mile problem of AI and making advanced technologies accessible for all organizations."

Founded in 2021, AI Squared is committed to fostering widespread AI adoption by embedding AI-generated insights into mission-critical business applications and everyday workflows, making AI accessible and transformative for industries worldwide.

"I am excited to join AI Squared as the new President and Chief Operating Officer," said Darren Kimura. "AI Squared is at the forefront of AI innovation, and I am eager to contribute to its mission of making AI both accessible and impactful for organizations across industries. I look forward to working with this talented team to drive growth, overcome critical challenges, and shape the future of AI."

Under Darren's leadership, AI Squared aims to solidify its position as a leader in AI integration, expand its partner ecosystem, and bring AI technologies into mainstream business workflows across industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome Darren as our new President and COO. Darren brings a wealth of experience in growing and scaling high-growth organizations, having successfully led multiple companies through significant expansion phases. His deep expertise in both operational excellence and strategic growth will be instrumental as we continue to extend our reach and impact. We look forward to having him on the team as AI Squared continues into this next phase of growth," said Allan Jean-Baptiste, General Partner at Ansa.

"Darren's expertise and visionary leadership in the tech industry will be instrumental as AI Squared continues to push the boundaries of AI and innovation," said Greg Papadopoulos, Ph.D., Venture Partner at NEA. "His track record in driving growth and fostering dynamic, forward-thinking environments aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and transformation. We believe Darren will play a pivotal role in advancing our mission and achieving new milestones for AI Squared."

In May 2024, AI Squared acquired Multiwoven, the world's number one open-source Reverse ETL (rETL) company and has partnerships and customers in leading industry and federal organizations, including Databricks, Microsoft, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida and the National Security Agency.

With Darren's appointment, AI Squared is poised to accelerate its mission of making AI an integral part of modern business, expanding its global reach, and driving transformative results for organizations worldwide.

