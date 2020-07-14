AI Start-Up, Focused on Artificial General Intelligence, Demonstrates First Steps Toward Human Reasoning

BALTIMORE, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognitive Science & Solutions, an AI start-up business focused on Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), announces that it has demonstrated the first steps towards human reasoning. Unlike conventional Artificial Intelligence, AGI is a higher-level, human-like capability that offers a degree of machine understanding and reasoning. Often referred to as "strong AI," AGI goes far beyond today's pattern recognition capabilities by providing abstraction and generalization — much like humans possess.

Cognitive Science & Solutions is maturing new technology that begins to replicate the key functions of human understanding and reasoning, including inherent inferencing, general model-based reasoning and self-supervised learning. Although based on a connectionist, neural network type of architecture, the company's technology is otherwise totally distinct from today's conventional AI technologies such as Deep Learning. AGI can be applied to the burgeoning market of autonomous vehicles (space-based, sea surface and subsurface, land-based and airborne), plus a host of other markets including robotics, situation assessment and decision aids. Another key application area for AGI is anomaly detection, with applications in the financial, medical and insurance markets (e.g., fraud detection).

David Sherwood, founder and CEO, stated, "AGI has eluded the AI community for decades. By melding a systematic approach to knowledge representation with an Artificial Neural Network (ANN), the door to AGI is now wide open. This disruptive technology is the result of decades of private research and study, followed by many years of developing software models and prototypes with increasing complexity and scope. Our technology is software-based, but we are also developing a proprietary hardware accelerator chip design that promises tremendous processing power by exploiting the massive parallelism built into our knowledge representation technology, which we've coined Elastic Representations ™."

Co-founder and CTO Dr. Terry Higbee added, "Our platform technology offers a dramatic new vision of information processing; it turns all the rules of today's computer science upside down to better align with current memory technology and to achieve stunning new capabilities. Furthermore, we have demonstrated that our technology is repeatable, predictable, reliable and highly scalable. This technology is not only a major step towards machine understanding and reasoning, but our current development effort — the 'Cognitive Construction and Visualization Framework' — will offer customers a high-level graphical user interface which they can employ to embed our AGI technology within their own application code."

Dr. Higbee also noted, "This technology for knowledge representation, while designed for AGI, can be applied to other fields of information processing as well. When combined with the accelerator chip, we are sitting on a potential revolution in information processing."

Interested corporate customers, research institutions or investors are encouraged to reach out to Cognitive Science & Solutions for a one-on-one engagement, including demonstrations of this game-changing technology. For further information or details on the company's technology, including several demos, contact David Sherwood at 1-443-538-9268 or visit www.CogSciSol.com.

