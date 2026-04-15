AI startup, E3 Group, launches "Shield" to combat freight fraud and theft

The company's real-time driver verification platform and its suite of enterprise AI solutions increase security and transparency for brokers and shippers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E3 Group, the first AI transformation partner built exclusively for middle-market and enterprise freight companies, today launched E3 Shield, a patent-pending best-in-class driver verification platform that provides real-time identity confirmation before freight ever moves. The company made the announcement at the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) Capital Ideas Conference, where it is showcasing a full suite of autonomous AI agents designed for the broker and shipper market.

In 2025, the average value per cargo theft across the U.S. and Canada increased 36% year‑over‑year. These aren't just pallets in a warehouse. A single truckload of consumer electronics, semiconductors, or branded goods like pet food or snacks can represent hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen inventory with immediate resale value. Limitations among driver verification tools are a significant contributor to ongoing theft rates and a serious legal liability for freight industry stakeholders.

E3 Shield is the first platform to perform driver identity, commercial driver's license (CDL), and truck information verification in real time, assigning risk scores before the point of pickup. The solution has reduced stolen load counts to zero while handling high-value freight for Fortune 100 shippers and leading brokerages, including Direct Traffic Solutions, Target Freight Management, and UNIS.

"Brokers and shippers are losing loads because the industry still relies on simplistic manual verification that wasn't built for this threat environment. E3 Shield addresses that with a real-time credentialing layer that gives customers confidence in who is behind the wheel, while giving verified drivers a faster, more direct path to working with reputable companies and staying on the road," said Aqil Naeem, co-founder and CEO, E3 Group.

The freight industry's fraud problem is outpacing defenses. Most brokerages and shippers still verify drivers through email-based CDL photo requests, an unsecure process that fails to detect common workarounds. The challenge is compounding as recent federal scrutiny around non-domiciled CDLs has exposed gaps in how driver credentials are validated across the industry. E3 Shield is the only automated solution that verifies domicile status as part of its real-time risk scoring.

"When I evaluate a broker, I want to know what they're actually doing about cargo theft. Companies using E3 utilize the only AI and biometric-based driver verification process that captures over 50 data signals, including domicile status, to confirm driver identity before the shipment is tendered. Brokers and shippers with this capability can ensure customer service expectations are met. That matters. It's the kind of thing that makes me confident I'm working with the right partner," said Russ Stewart, Former Head of Procurement at Tyson Foods, P&G, and Mars.

E3 Shield uses fine-tuned vision to identify fraud attempts that traditional scanning tools miss entirely, including fake Department of Transportation (DOT) numbers physically taped to the side of a truck or illegitimate CDL photos. Drivers themselves see the benefit of the platform. Rather than sharing home addresses and personal information with multiple brokers via email in perpetuity, drivers verify through a single secure process that keeps their data private and secure.

"We built E3 Shield because verification is the foundation, but it's not the finish line. Once you can trust who's moving your freight, you unlock the ability to automate everything around it. That's what our Logistics Intelligence OS does. It takes the operational knowledge that lives inside a brokerage's best people and makes it run continuously, at scale," said Caleb Sirak, co-founder and President, E3 Group.

Alongside E3 Shield, E3 Group is introducing a Freight Intelligence platform that deploys autonomous AI agents designed to operate alongside the brokerage's most experienced operators. Brokerages of all sizes have attempted to build AI capabilities internally, but the pace of innovation in agentic systems is outrunning what any single company can sustain on its own. E3 gives brokers and shippers a way to stay at the frontier without building from scratch.

The platform digitizes an operational playbook, turning pricing logic, carrier relationships, and best practices into autonomous workflows across load matching, carrier negotiations, customer service, and document processing. Implementation can compress from months to days through E3's specialized deployment agents, and every brokerage and shipper retains full ownership of their proprietary data.

E3 Group is hosting live demonstrations of E3 Shield and its AI agent suite at TIA Capital Ideas 2026.

About E3 Group

E3 Group is an AI-first transformation partner for the freight logistics industry. Based in California, the company sets the standard in intelligent driver verification, deploying agentic AI workflows that prioritize data sovereignty and operational efficiency. By democratizing access to enterprise-grade intelligence, E3 Group empowers middle-market brokers to outpace the competition and eliminate the manual bottlenecks of traditional freight. Learn more at https://www.e3group.ai.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE E3 Group