Soon after launch on Product Hunt, the AI-powered content creation platform Genbler was featured as Product of the Day in AI.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UAROUND, the South Korean AI content creation startup, is announcing its Genbler platform was recognized as Product of the Day in AI on Product Hunt, a popular online community for launching and discovering new tech products. The achievement came shortly after Genbler's launch on Product Hunt on November 10, 2024.

AI Startup UAROUND Tops Charts After Platform Launch

Given the extensive user base of Product Hunt and the role it plays in introducing innovative startups, this represents a significant milestone of Genbler's success. In addition to elevating its visibility, it has also marked its successful entry into the global AI-powered content creation market.

"Genbler is expanding accessibility to professional-grade content creation powered by AI. In particular, it is designed to help creators create high-quality content more easily and quickly," commented UAROUND CEO, Jisu Kim. "It significantly reduces the time spent in the content creation process and provides an environment where you can focus only on creative ideas. In a rapidly changing digital environment, we will continue to develop to empower users to create more value through innovative experiences that go beyond simple tools."

Following its successful debut, UAROUND anticipates Genbler will play a key role in making AI-powered content creation tools more widely used. With intuitive, high-powered AI tools for content creation more broadly available, creators will have more time to focus on their creative work, marking a paradigm shift in content creation.

About UAROUND

The South Korean startup UAROUND specializes in AI-powered image and video creation platforms that enable content creators to quickly and efficiently create professional-grade content.

