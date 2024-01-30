AI startups move faster with "AI Insurance", first-of-its-kind coverage for new AI risks

News provided by

Vouch

30 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vouch, a leader in business insurance for technology companies, today announces AI Insurance, a novel insurance product that helps AI startups survive lawsuits and innovate faster.

AI Insurance offers coverage for financial losses from AI products or services including top-of-mind risks like large language model (LLM) hallucinations, algorithmic bias, regulatory investigations, and claims of IP infringement in systems that utilize AI algorithms.

Continue Reading
"The AI industry is insane..." Introducing AI Insurance with Sophie McNaught Corporate Attorney & AI Leader
"The AI industry is insane..." Introducing AI Insurance with Sophie McNaught Corporate Attorney & AI Leader

As the AI sector navigates class-action lawsuits, regulatory uncertainty, and heightened scrutiny of risks, AI Insurance is an unprecedented safety net for AI startups. It can pay for defense costs and damages, irrespective of fault, with Vouch expertly handling the claim so startups can conserve capital and maintain momentum.

At many AI startups, progress is slowed by tensions between product teams responsible for innovation and governance teams responsible for risk management. AI Insurance can lay the groundwork for a robust AI risk management strategy, helping startups build trust with their stakeholders and move forward confidently.

Sophie McNaught, Director of AI at Vouch, remarked, "When you're a typical SaaS company, missing a quarter of progress to a lawsuit is a setback. For AI companies, it's existential. Vouch's AI Insurance is a critical financial backstop that helps AI startups innovate boldly and survive challenges."

Vouch's AI Insurance includes affirmative coverage for:

  • AI Errors & Omissions: Covers error and omission claims caused by AI products or services.
  • Bias and Discrimination: Addresses claims related to algorithmic bias or discrimination.
  • IP Claims: Safeguards against allegations of IP law violations.
  • Regulatory Investigations: Provides defense cost coverage for AI-specific regulations.

John Wallace, Chief Insurance Officer at Vouch, added, "In just half a year, we've seen a surge in AI startups – going from 10% to 70% of the new companies we work with. The launch of AI Insurance shows how quick we are to spot and respond to new risks and potential coverage deficiencies in emerging industries. We knew the AI industry couldn't afford to wait the years it typically takes insurance to catch-up."

Kate Wagner, Head of Operations at Roboflow, a client of Vouch, shared their experience: "Finding an insurance partner like Vouch, who not only understands our business but also keeps pace with the complex legal landscape surrounding AI, has been invaluable. Their expertise gives us the confidence to focus on innovation, with greater assurance that we can handle challenges along the way."

The launch of AI Insurance exemplifies the company's commitment to fueling the startup economy through innovative insurance solutions. Click here to learn more about AI Insurance and Vouch.

About Vouch:
Vouch is a US-based provider of business insurance to thousands of high-growth companies, having raised over $160 million from top-tier Silicon Valley institutions and investors, including Ribbit Capital, Redpoint Ventures, Y Combinator and Index Ventures. Since its inception in 2018, Vouch has empowered clients to get risk management right through niche expertise, a proprietary approach to pricing and underwriting, fast, digital-first procurement and coverages that scale as the company grows.

More information on Vouch can be found at https://www.vouch.us. Vouch Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19039391) and Vouch Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (NPN # 19926463) are licensed in the states in which they conduct business.

Detailed license information is available at https://www.vouch.us/licenses.

Media Contact:
Cassidy Clawson
831.247.3750
[email protected]

SOURCE Vouch

Also from this source

Introducing Vouch Horizon: A New Approach to Insurance for Scale-Stage Startups

Introducing Vouch Horizon: A New Approach to Insurance for Scale-Stage Startups

Vouch, the leader in business insurance for VC-backed startups, today unveils Vouch Horizon, a tailored insurance offering for scale-stage startups...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.