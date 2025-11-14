AI Takes Center Stage: illumend to Preview Lumie, Its Conversational AI Guide, and New Procore Integration at IRMI Construction Risk Conference

Backed by myCOI, illumend is setting a new standard for AI-powered risk management and third-party insurance compliance in construction

WHAT

At the IRMI Construction Risk Conference (CRC), illumend™, the next-generation, AI platform redefining how companies manage third-party risk and insurance compliance, will offer a sneak preview of two major technology advancements:

Lumie™, a conversational AI guide that walks third-party partners through every step of the insurance compliance process, from document review and risk flagging to communication drafting and resolution. Lumie delivers real-time intelligence and actionable next steps, turning compliance from a slow, manual task into a streamlined, insight-driven process that accelerates business outcomes and empowers users.

A new Procore integration, embedding automated insurance compliance checks and workflows directly inside Procore to eliminate manual bottlenecks and keep construction projects on schedule.

By bringing insurance compliance into the flow of work, illumend and Lumie eliminate the manual grind, reduce liability and empower teams to move projects forward faster and more confidently. The result: faster builds and a smarter, worry-free path to partnering.

Attendees can visit illumend at the NexTech Kiosk for live demos, hands-on experience with Lumie and an exclusive first look at the Procore integration in action. The illumend team will be onsite to share how applied AI is transforming construction risk management and insurance compliance.

WHEN & WHERE

November 16 –19, 2025

IRMI Construction Risk Conference

JW Marriott Indianapolis, 10 S. West St., Indianapolis, IN 46204

To learn more about illumend and Lumie, visit https://www.illumend.ai/.

About illumend

Founded in 2025, illumend™ is the most complete AI-powered platform transforming how businesses manage third-party insurance compliance and risk. Backed by myCOI, the leader in third-party insurance compliance management with more than 15 years of expertise, illumend reimagines compliance by guiding every step of the process—from document review and expiration tracking to risk flagging, communication and resolution—within one intuitive system. At its core is Lumie, illumend's conversational AI guide that reads complex insurance documents, flags issues in real time and explains them in plain language, empowering anyone to take confident, informed action. To learn more, visit https://www.illumend.ai/.

