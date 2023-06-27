AI Technology Transforms Audiobook Industry with the Launch of AuthorVoices.ai

News provided by

Archieboy Holdings, LLC.

27 Jun, 2023, 08:44 ET

A New Platform Utilizing AI to Streamline Audiobook Creation and Disrupt the Publishing Industry

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Archieboy Holdings, LLC. is proud to introduce AuthorVoices.ai, an innovative platform designed to usher in a new era of audiobook production. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI voice generation technology developed by ElevenLabs, the platform enables authors to bring their stories to life in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional narrations.

Continue Reading
authorvoices.ai website
authorvoices.ai website

"With AuthorVoices.ai, we are enabling storytellers to narrate their books in their own voice or choose from a variety of professionally cloned voices," said Bo Bennett, PhD, founder of authorvoices.ai. "We have streamlined the creation of audiobooks using AI technology. This platform is a game-changer for authors and the publishing industry."

AuthorVoices.ai offers a flexible and cost-effective solution, eliminating the need for binding contracts and monthly bills. The pay-as-you-go approach allows authors to purchase credits upfront, providing the freedom to dictate the pace and budget of their audiobook projects.

The platform's advanced AI software takes care of all technical specifications required by leading audiobook retailers. The result is a hassle-free, high-quality audiobook production that meets industry standards without compromising on speed.

"The beauty of our platform is that it democratizes the process of creating an audiobook," Bennett added. "No longer are authors bound by high costs and long production times. They can now tell their stories exactly the way they want."

With the ability to create retail-ready audiobooks in hours, not months, and at around 10% of the cost of traditional narrators, AuthorVoices.ai is poised to reshape the landscape of the audiobook industry.

For those who want to narrate their books in their own voices, AuthorVoices.ai also offers a voice-cloning feature. Users can clone and utilize their own voices to lend a truly personal touch to their audiobooks.

Bennett's vision for AuthorVoices.ai was born out of his own experience as a narrator of over a dozen books. Upon discovering the transformative potential of AI voice technology, he decided to focus his energy on building a platform that could revolutionize audiobook creation.

"When I first played around with this AI technology, I was in awe of what it could do. As a narrator of over a dozen books, I knew immediately this would change everything. I dropped every project I was working on to build AuthorVoices.ai," said Bennett. "It was the missing piece that connected this amazing AI voice technology to the streamlined creation of audiobooks."

To learn more about how AuthorVoices.ai is innovating the audiobook industry and bringing storytelling to new heights, visit https://www.authorvoices.ai.

About Archieboy Holdings, LLC.

Archieboy Holdings, LLC. is an innovative company focusing on the intersection of technology and storytelling. With its latest offering, AuthorVoices.ai, the company is set to revolutionize the audiobook industry by providing a platform that leverages advanced AI technology to streamline audiobook production.

Press Contact:

Bo Bennett, PhD

Phone: 1 978 522 6530

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.authorvoices.ai

SOURCE Archieboy Holdings, LLC.

Also from this source

Squat!--A New Hilarious Animated Series Now Available on YouTube

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.