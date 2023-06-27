AI Technology Transforms Audiobook Industry with the Launch of AuthorVoices.ai

A New Platform Utilizing AI to Streamline Audiobook Creation and Disrupt the Publishing Industry

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Archieboy Holdings, LLC. is proud to introduce AuthorVoices.ai, an innovative platform designed to usher in a new era of audiobook production. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI voice generation technology developed by ElevenLabs, the platform enables authors to bring their stories to life in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional narrations.

authorvoices.ai website

"With AuthorVoices.ai, we are enabling storytellers to narrate their books in their own voice or choose from a variety of professionally cloned voices," said Bo Bennett, PhD, founder of authorvoices.ai. "We have streamlined the creation of audiobooks using AI technology. This platform is a game-changer for authors and the publishing industry."

AuthorVoices.ai offers a flexible and cost-effective solution, eliminating the need for binding contracts and monthly bills. The pay-as-you-go approach allows authors to purchase credits upfront, providing the freedom to dictate the pace and budget of their audiobook projects.

The platform's advanced AI software takes care of all technical specifications required by leading audiobook retailers. The result is a hassle-free, high-quality audiobook production that meets industry standards without compromising on speed.

"The beauty of our platform is that it democratizes the process of creating an audiobook," Bennett added. "No longer are authors bound by high costs and long production times. They can now tell their stories exactly the way they want."

With the ability to create retail-ready audiobooks in hours, not months, and at around 10% of the cost of traditional narrators, AuthorVoices.ai is poised to reshape the landscape of the audiobook industry.

For those who want to narrate their books in their own voices, AuthorVoices.ai also offers a voice-cloning feature. Users can clone and utilize their own voices to lend a truly personal touch to their audiobooks.

Bennett's vision for AuthorVoices.ai was born out of his own experience as a narrator of over a dozen books. Upon discovering the transformative potential of AI voice technology, he decided to focus his energy on building a platform that could revolutionize audiobook creation.

"When I first played around with this AI technology, I was in awe of what it could do. As a narrator of over a dozen books, I knew immediately this would change everything. I dropped every project I was working on to build AuthorVoices.ai," said Bennett. "It was the missing piece that connected this amazing AI voice technology to the streamlined creation of audiobooks."

To learn more about how AuthorVoices.ai is innovating the audiobook industry and bringing storytelling to new heights, visit https://www.authorvoices.ai.

