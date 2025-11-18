AI That Saves Sight: Utah Clinic Uses Breakthrough Technology to Bring Specialty Eye Care Directly to Patients with Diabetes

The People's Health Clinic leverages LumineticsCore autonomous AI to detect diabetic retinopathy in primary care, accelerating access to life-saving eye treatment for Utah's uninsured.

PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For patients with diabetes, early detection can mean the difference between clear vision and permanent blindness. At The People's Health Clinic, that difference now begins in primary care—thanks to LumineticsCore®, an autonomous AI diagnostic system developed by Digital Diagnostics. In just three months, the clinic has conducted nearly 100 eye exams, identifying roughly one in four patients for urgent ophthalmology referral and treatment.

The impact is already changing lives. When one patient arrived reporting sudden vision changes, LumineticsCore's immediate result triggered a same-week referral to a volunteer ophthalmologist—who provided the sight-saving treatment the patient needed. Within days, their vision was restored.

"This has just broken down that barrier to care of waiting over a year and also not having patients pay out of pocket because life is expensive," said MaeLin Sorenson, Physician Assistant and Diabetes Program Director at The People's Health Clinic. "We want everybody to have the same access to care. That's our fight, and LumineticsCore has just been so phenomenal for our clinic."

"I was so relieved to finally understand what was happening with my vision," said a patient of The People's Health Clinic. "Thanks to the quick eye exam with LumineticsCore at The People's Health Clinic, I was able to get a diagnosis during my visit and see an eye specialist right away and get treatment before things got worse — it truly gave me hope that I can keep my sight."

This success reflects how quickly LumineticsCore has become an integral part of The People's Health Clinic's diabetes program, helping care teams identify disease, streamline referrals, and strengthen continuity of care for uninsured patients.

"When we improve patient outcomes, we strengthen the entire healthcare system—that is what matters most," said Mairi G. Leining, MD, MPH, FACP, CEO of The People's Health Clinic. "Implementing well-vetted, proven AI innovations like LumineticsCore allows us to deliver the highest standard of care to our patients, ensuring that sight-saving exams and treatments are not a privilege, but a promise we can keep."

Through its partnership with Digital Diagnostics, The People's Health Clinic is removing barriers to sight-saving exams and empowering healthcare providers to identify diabetic retinopathy early—right at the point-of-care.

"The People's Health Clinic is a shining example of how innovation can expand access and change lives," said Laurisa Hahn, Customer Success Team Lead at Digital Diagnostics. "Their commitment to bringing technologies like LumineticsCore directly to patients who need care the most ensures that sight-saving treatment reaches people who might otherwise go without."

About Digital Diagnostics

Digital Diagnostics Inc. is a pioneering AI diagnostics company on a mission to transform the quality, accessibility and affordability of global health care through the application of technology in the medical diagnosis and treatment process. The company, originally founded by Michael Abramoff, MD, PhD, a neuroscientist, practicing fellowship-trained retina specialist, and computer engineer, is led by him and co-founder John Bertrand.

Digital Diagnostics is paving the way for autonomous and assistive AI technology that is free of bias to become a new standard of care, contributing to democratizing health care and closing care gaps. The company works closely with patient advocacy groups, provider organizations, regulators, and other quality of care and ethics-focused stakeholders to enable the adoption of health care AI. For more information and the latest news follow: https://digitaldiagnostics.com/

About People's Health Clinic

People's Health Clinic is a volunteer-driven, community supported non-profit clinic providing high quality, no cost healthcare to uninsured residents of Summit and Wasatch Counties in Utah.

