LA JOLLA, Calif., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sci-Fi Alien UFO movie "AI The Plan to Invade Humanity was originally released on April 24, 2020 on Twitter. Within 3 days of its release, the public received confirmation that we have had off-world alien technology land on earth. This Sci-Fi movie is based on true events. Watch this thought provoking, alternative universe film that is based on Cyrus A Parsa, of The AI Organization's secret R&D on UFO and Alien scans.

AI The Plan to Invade Humanity Official Trailer The Alien UFO movie by Cyrus that spooked the Pentagon during the pandemic and started a chain of reaction to declassify UFO files. Find out why every human being is special and what the AI Alien Master Plan as disclosed by Cyrus 20 years of hidden R&D is. Cyrus claims he was shown in 2003 top-secret files and images of on not only UFO's, but actual aliens. 4-24-2020, Cyrus Tweets movie to Potus, Pentagon, CIA, FBI, Space Force, Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey, and military Generals at height of pandemic. Within 3 days, on April 27, 2020, the Pentagon confirms for first time in history UFO's, starting a chain reaction. Movie got the Pentagon and CIA talking. Later in the year, on December 8, 2020, Cyrus put out another tweet asking for complete declassification of Alien and UFO files. Within days, the order was put to give DNI 6 months to brief congress.

After 335, 362 views U Tube Views as of 6-21-2021, we have put it on private and re-released it in its raw original form, digitally remastered, available for only $3.99. New Addition commentary at end of Movie

Watch Full Film Digitally Remastered in its Raw Form for Immediate Viewing at: https://theaiorganization.com/ai-the-plan-to-invade-humanity-movie-spawned-pentagons-alien-ufo-disclosures-on-april-24-2020/

The Aliens had a plan with their Quantum Crafts to colonize earth without the inhabitants realizing that they were being invaded. One day they come, one day they go, takes only two days to span 100 years to invade in our dimension through AI technology. Yet, their plans are exposed, as the Creator has another plan.

"This may be the most important movie I've ever seen as far as humanity is concerned and that's no hyperbole. I'm gonna share it wide but the sad thing is that most people will dismiss it as fantasy or conspiracy. Thank God I'm not plugged into the ""Matrix"" anymore." Blake Salmons

"A stunning video. The best yet that I've heard on the subject. I'll spread this as far as I can. Thank you Cyrus" Olemolokoplus

"Greatest movie I've ever watched in my life. Thank you. You have ignited my spirit for life. 🔥" Blossom Queen

"After listening to the whole video I've got to say, Finally, someone who has the whole picture and not just pieces, thank you!!!!!!" Nancy Smith

"You get my nomination for most important documentary of the century sir!! Thank you." Elisa T

"Cyrus A. Parsa, and The AI Organization support and respect all people of faith, race, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, and political belief. The mission is to support humanity at large, all people. The AI Organization specializes in AI, Biosecurity, Quantum, China and UFO R&D for the safety and betterment of humanity at large" said Cyrus A. Parsa.

