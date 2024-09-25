AI Thriller CLAUD_IA World Premiere at Screamfest 2024

Starring FROM series' Scott McCord on October 13th

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI thriller CLAUD_IA makes its world premiere at Screamfest Horror Film Festival , a cornerstone of the horror genre. The short film starring Scott McCord , known for his chilling performance as Victor in the MGM+ horror series FROM , was produced by Former Children Productions LLC , an award-winning production company whose work has been licensed by HBO and qualified for Academy Award consideration, and KingoSimmo Productions LLP .

Still from CLAUD_IA, Jamal Solomon DP Still from CLAUD_IA feat. Scott McCord, Jamal Solomon DP

CLAUD_IA tells the story of a cyber predator who becomes the hunted when he preys on the wrong woman. It will be showcased in Shorts Block 4 at 11:30AM on October 13th at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres.

"We're thrilled to premiere CLAUD_IA at Screamfest," said McCord, who plays cyber predator Samuel. "The scariest stories come from real life, and it's exciting to be a part of this film that imagines the darker possibilities of AI."

Gabriel Furman , the founder of Former Children Productions, makes his directorial debut with CLAUD_IA.

"What scares me more than sentient AI is the price people are willing to pay for revenge," Furman said. "This film explores the consequences faced when we weaponize technology. We couldn't be happier to premiere at this iconic festival."

Furman's work includes "Mother's Day" starring Academy Award winner Melissa Leo and "WONDER," which went on to win 21 awards, including Urbanworld's "Best Short Film" and Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival's "Best Short Film" jury award.

CLAUD_IA blends powerful cinematography by Director of Photography Jamal Solomon and cutting-edge visual effects designed by Kristin Zahra and Peter Jedruski. Alongside Scott McCord , the film includes industry talents Naiya Ortiz and Kathleen Simmonds .

About Former Children Productions LLC

Former Children Productions , an award-winning production company founded by Gabriel Furman, strives to tell stories that hold up a mirror to the human condition.

About KingoSimmo Productions LLC

KingoSimmo Productions , founded by Kathleen Simmonds and Brian Kingston, focuses on highlighting authentic, unique perspectives and unearthing untold stories. Kathleen's projects have been nominated for multiple Emmy Awards and premiered at Sundance - including documentaries and docu-series on HBO, Discovery, Netflix, Amazon, AMC and CNN. She also produced and starred in the multi-award winning Web Series "Woe Is She" (GoIndieTV, ROKU).

About Screamfest Horror Film Festival

Founded in August 2001 by film producers Rachel Belofsky and Ross Martin, Screamfest was created as a platform for horror and sci-fi filmmakers and writers to showcase their work to industry professionals. Since its inception, the majority of films showcased at the festival have gone on to secure distribution, a testament to Screamfest's impact on the genre.

