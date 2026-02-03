AI to Fight AI: Dashlane Launches AI-Powered Scam Protection to Stop Phishing Attacks Across the Web

Unlike traditional anti-phishing solutions that only intervene when users attempt to autofill or paste a saved credential, Scam Protection uses a patent-pending, proprietary AI model that analyzes every page in real time, intervening at the exact moment the user is at risk, blocking threats before users interact with them.

"AI has made it easier for scammers to quickly create convincing phishing campaigns that now reach consumers through social media platforms, texts, email and more," said Christophe Frenet, Chief Product Officer at Dashlane. "Scam Protection brings users peace of mind as a specially-trained digital detective that spots what humans can't, stepping in and alerting busy people who, naturally, are not vigilantly checking every site they visit."

Why it matters

Phishing attacks increasingly target first-time interactions: fake checkout pages, fraudulent job applications, counterfeit account sign-ups, where users have no saved credentials. Vault-based phishing alerts that only trigger on URL mismatches leave these scenarios completely unprotected. Nor static domain lists: AI has enabled attackers to rapidly spin-up new, increasingly realistic phishing campaigns with AI, making solutions reliant on known phishing domain lists inadequate to deal with the velocity and breadth of scams users face. In fact, 74 percent of IT leaders report that AI poses an increased threat to password security, according to the 2025 Dashlane State of Credential Security Report .

Intelligent, adaptive phishing protection

Dashlane has long offered vault-based phishing alerts that prevent autofill on mismatched domains, a feature now standard across password managers. Scam Protection stands apart because of its AI model, which analyzes 79 webpage attributes in real-time , including URL anomaly patterns, excessive external links, hidden images, and more, to determine whether a web page is suspicious as the user browses. This proactive approach protects users in scenarios where credential-matching cannot: entering a credit card on a fake shopping site, creating an account on a fraudulent service, or submitting personal information to a scam job posting.

In accordance with Dashlane's zero-knowledge approach, Dashlane's analysis of the web page occurs entirely on the user's device, without transmitting browser data externally. No user data is leveraged to train the AI model, ensuring complete privacy protection.

Dashlane's history of anti-phishing innovation

Scam Protection is Dashlane's latest advancement in the company's mission to build a phishing-resistant future. The company first launched its AI-powered anti-phishing feature for business customers as part of the Dashlane Omnix™ platform, and now delivers more than 200,000 phishing alerts per month. Dashlane was also first-to-market in supporting FIDO2 security keys as a primary authentication factor for vault access, offering the strongest protection for vault login and encryption without the need for a master password.

"Dashlane is leveling the playing field between attackers and users, making AI-powered security available to consumers globally to protect them from the barrage of scams and phishing attacks they encounter," said Frenet. "Scam Protection represents the next generation of anti-phishing tech - protection that works across the entire web, not just where users have saved credentials."

Scam Protection is enabled by default as part of the Dashlane Premium and Friends and Family plans.

For more information about Scam Protection, please visit dashlane.com/blog/scam-protection .

About Dashlane

Dashlane provides complete credential security, protecting businesses against human risk and securing consumers' digital lives. Our intelligent Omnix™ platform unifies password management and credential protection, equipping security teams with proactive intelligence, real-time response, and protected access to secure every employee. Millions of consumers and 25,000 brands worldwide, including leading enterprises such as Michelin, Air France, and Forrester, trust Dashlane for industry-leading innovations, patented zero-knowledge security, and an unmatched user experience. Learn more at dashlane.com

SOURCE Dashlane