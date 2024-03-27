AI to Take Over Social Posting Around the World: Hookle AIDE Now Speaks 50+ Languages

Hookle, a Finland-based social media innovator, is set to revolutionize social media marketing for small businesses worldwide with its latest enhancement to Hookle AIDE. The AI-powered social media assistant and automated post generator now boasts multilingual support for over 50 languages, empowering small businesses to connect with audiences across the globe. With this groundbreaking advancement, Hookle AIDE is poised to transform the way small businesses engage with customers, ensuring authenticity and relevance in every communication.

HELSINKI, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Finland-based social media innovator Hookle announces the launch of a new version of its AI-powered social media assistant and automated social post generator, Hookle AIDE, now equipped with multilingual support for over 50 languages. With this latest enhancement, Hookle AIDE is poised to revolutionize social media marketing for small businesses worldwide, providing them with the tools to connect with audiences across languages.

Since its inception, Hookle has been committed to democratizing social media marketing for small businesses. Leveraging advanced AI technology, the Hookle AIDE social media content assistant analyzes user preferences and automatically generates content tailored to the user's preferred language, ensuring authenticity and relevance in every communication.

Tero Seppala, CEO of Hookle, expresses his enthusiasm for the new release: "With Hookle AIDE's multilingual support, small businesses can effectively communicate with customers around the world. This represents a significant milestone in our mission to empower entrepreneurs and level the playing field in the digital marketplace."

While AI-generated content is often seen as lacking the "human touch," Tero sees personalized, authentic content as the future of AI-based social posting: "The customization possibilities in Hookle AIDE already give the user the opportunity to include a lot of their personality in the AI prompt. With every update, we are getting closer to the point where the AI essentially replicates the user's personality, automatically generating content in the user's voice, saving time while maintaining authenticity."

In addition to multilingual AI post generation, Hookle continues to offer its other core features, including personalized content suggestions, efficient scheduling, and powerful social media analytics, all in one user-friendly platform. The Hookle app is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms.

Looking ahead, Hookle remains committed to leading the way in accessible and effective social media marketing solutions tailored to the unique needs of small businesses, continuously developing new features for smart and efficient social media management. This ensures that small businesses can stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving landscape of social media marketing.

About Hookle:

Hookle is a Finland-based social media innovator dedicated to democratizing social media marketing for small businesses worldwide. With its AI-powered platform and user-centric approach, Hookle empowers entrepreneurs to connect with audiences, expand their reach, and drive business growth in the digital age. For more information, please visit www.hookle.net.

