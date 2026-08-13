AI Today Offers the Same Opportunity SEO did Two Decades Ago

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been about three years since The Digital WOW's Research & Development department became deeply entrenched in understanding the impacts of artificial intelligence on digital marketing, websites and cloud software. Last year, The Digital WOW published multiple AI-related press releases exploring AI's impact on these areas of business and this release serves as a follow-up update on where AI adoption stands today.

AI has become by far the most disruptive change agent in recent memory. The adoption of AI among U.S. businesses is accelerating rapidly, with roughly 17% to 20% of firms already using AI and another 20% to 23% expected to adopt AI within the next six months. Massive AI uptake is also happening in software. Clients are integrating AI agentic-type logic into software programs to empower teams, improve workflows and achieve greater efficiency.

The Digital WOW's fourth-quarter POW-WOW period focuses on strategic planning. The term "POW-WOW" refers to having a deeper conversation beyond regular monthly and quarterly meetings. Core discussions revolve around 1-year, 3-year and 5-year digital strategies considering major disruptors and change-agents in the industry. Over the last two years, AI has forced the need for urgent strategic conversations. Believe it or not, in an already fast-moving industry, things are now moving at a much more rapid pace. Legacy software and mainstream platforms are rapidly integrating AI into their products and services, with Google leading in AI product rollout and Meta pushing AI-powered ad creation and optimization. The platforms themselves are forcing the shift. AI is no longer optional or experimental.

The Digital WOW's onboarding of new clients has revealed a major gap in the market. The vast majority of marketing agencies are not adapting as fast as they should. Many clients coming to their firm have programs that are behind, with some still operating in antiquated workflows that are even 2 to 3 years prior to AI (meaning they are 5-6 years behind present-day acceptable standards). Contrary to what people might think, large agencies' size creates friction in execution, compliance and implementation. According to the National Center for the Middle Market, 74% of AI-prioritizing mid-market companies are aggressively executing AI upgrades and implementation, not merely experimenting. In contrast, 66% of large enterprises remain stuck in AI experimentation or pilot phases, struggling to scale due to organizational complexity.

These trends increasingly favor mid-size agencies, and The Digital WOW believes this positioning offers a great advantage in the current AI shift. As a boutique relationship agency, the firm benefits from the balance of scale, flexibility and speed needed to adapt quickly in a fast-changing market.

"I view The Digital WOW as less of a battleship and more of a next-gen destroyer, in the sense that we're nimble and flexible. This is paying huge dividends in the current environment, where significantly disruptive change-agents like AI come into play. Our firm can turn on a dime and keep our clients ahead of the curve." - Paul Ramkissoon, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net

AI today offers a similar opportunity to what SEO offered 15 to 20 years ago. Early adoption creates a long-term competitive advantage in AI search and digital visibility. AI adoption among marketers has accelerated sharply, with 91% of marketers actively using AI, up from 63% last year. The Digital WOW is seeing tremendous outcomes using AI for clients, especially in digital marketing.

To learn more about The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, visit the company website.

About The Digital WOW

The Digital WOW, powered by ConsultPR.net, is a full-service digital agency with over twenty-five years of experience serving clients across the United States. The company provides custom software development, digital marketing programs, website design and development and related digital services under one roof. Having served 1000+ clients, the company focuses on measurable results, service consistency and strategic guidance that helps clients stay competitive in their industries.

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SOURCE The Digital WOW