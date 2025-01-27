AI Tools are Revolutionizing Video Editing and Content Creation for Marketing and Learning, Explains Info-Tech Research Group in New Report

A new report from global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group highlights the transformative power of AI-driven video editing and generation tools and how it is enabling organizations to redefine how they create content. Research findings in the firm's report, Video AI Summary: How AI Augments Video Editing and Generation for Marketing and L&D, explain how, by automating complex workflows and providing unprecedented efficiency, these emerging technologies are transforming industries such as marketing, learning and development (L&D), and internal communications, and allowing teams to produce high-quality content at scale.

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - The exponential rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing video editing and content creation, empowering organizations to meet growing demands for engaging, personalized content. With the increasing importance of video in both consumer-facing and internal communications, businesses are seeking innovative ways to enhance efficiency and creativity. To address these needs, Info-Tech Research Group has published its latest research, Video AI Summary: How AI Augments Video Editing and Generation for Marketing and L&D. The firm's recently released report details the disruptive impact of AI tools on video workflows and highlights key software solutions that are reshaping marketing strategies and learning and development (L&D) initiatives.

"AI has fundamentally changed how organizations approach video production," says Hriday Gulrajani, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "By streamlining labor-intensive tasks and enabling greater creativity, AI tools are helping teams create high-quality content at a fraction of the time and cost previously required. This evolution is opening new opportunities for organizations to connect with audiences, drive engagement, and achieve their goals."

The insights from Info-Tech's report align with broader industry trends, showcasing how organizations are leveraging AI to address common content creation challenges such as scaling video production, maintaining quality, and enhancing personalization. As outlined in the firm's report, organizations that are integrating AI-driven tools into their workflows can overcome barriers like skill shortages and high production costs, enabling them to stay competitive in an increasingly video-centric landscape. These tools also cater to growing audience expectations for tailored, dynamic content, making them indispensable assets for marketing and L&D teams alike.

Info-Tech's Insights: Key Benefits of Leveraging AI-Powered Solutions for Video Editing and Generation

Info-Tech's Video AI Summary: How AI Augments Video Editing and Generation for Marketing and L&D report outlines how AI-driven tools are transforming video workflows and empowering teams to create high-quality, engaging content efficiently. By automating processes, enhancing personalization, and fostering collaboration, these AI tools are reshaping how organizations approach video production to achieve their strategic goals. In addition, the report outlines the following benefits that these AI tools can provide:

Accelerated Production: AI tools automate repetitive tasks such as editing, subtitling, and scene selection to reduce production time by up to 50% and enable faster delivery of projects.





Enhanced Personalization: AI algorithms analyze audience preferences to create tailored content, improving customer engagement and learner retention.





Cost Efficiency: By eliminating the need for extensive manual labor or outsourcing, organizations can produce studio-quality videos while reducing production expenses.





Broader Accessibility: AI-powered tools simplify the video creation process and empower in-house teams to produce professional-grade content without requiring specialized expertise.





Increased Collaboration: Cloud-based platforms and AI-driven tools enable real-time editing and feedback, which can foster seamless collaboration across distributed teams.

"AI-powered video tools are revolutionizing the way organizations create and deliver content across various domains," explains Hriday. "From crafting platform-specific videos on social media to enhancing eLearning with dynamic, interactive modules, these technologies are bridging gaps and streamlining workflows in unprecedented ways. Whether it's translating videos for a global audience or producing high-quality internal communications, AI is empowering organizations to connect more meaningfully with their audiences and stakeholders."

Featured AI-Powered Video Tools for Marketing and L&D:

The firm's report also spotlights leading AI-powered solutions that are transforming video production for marketing and L&D, including:

Colossyan: Generates AI-driven avatar videos from text inputs, offering multilingual support and seamless integration with ChatGPT.



Kapwing: A comprehensive AI video editor that leverages generative AI for text-based content creation and DALL-E for image generation.



Lumen5: Converts blog posts and articles into engaging videos with automated scriptwriting and AI voiceovers.



Elai: Simplifies video creation with customizable AI avatars and a GPT-4-powered script editor.



DeepBrain AI: Specializes in AI-powered video generation, enabling organizations to create realistic AI avatars for personalized and engaging content.

Info-Tech's Video AI Summary report details the critical role of AI-powered video tools in helping organizations thrive amidst the growing demand for dynamic and personalized content. As video continues to dominate both external and internal communication strategies, the firm's research emphasizes that by adopting these AI solutions, organizations can position themselves to meet evolving audience expectations with agility and creativity, securing a competitive edge in today's fast-paced content landscape.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's subject matter experts, including Hriday Gulrajani, an expert in the AI space, and to access the complete Video AI Summary: How AI Augments Video Editing and Generation for Marketing and L&D report, please contact [email protected].

