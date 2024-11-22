AI Transformations in the TV Market, USD 64.7 Billion Growth Forecast (2024-2028) Driven by Innovation and Premium Products - Technavio Report

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global television market size is estimated to grow by USD 64.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.85% during the forecast period. Product innovation and advances leading to portfolio extension and product premiumization is driving market growth, with a trend towards advent of 8k UHD televisions. However, lack of 4k content poses a challenge. Key market players include Apple Inc., Changhong, Elitelux Australia, Funai Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Konka Group Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Micromax Informatics Ltd., MIRC Electronics Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global television market 2024-2028

AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View your snapshot now

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Technology (UHD and HD), Display Size (Upto 43

inches, 55-64 inches, 48-50 inches, and Greater

than 65 inches), Display Type (LCD and OLED),

and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe,

South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, South America,

and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Apple Inc., Changhong, Elitelux Australia, Funai

Electric Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.,

Hisense International Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips

N.V., Konka Group Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc.,

Micromax Informatics Ltd., MIRC Electronics Ltd.,

Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics

Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Skyworth Group Ltd., Sony

Group Corp., TCL Electronics Holdings Ltd.,

Videocon Industries Ltd., VIZIO Holding Corp., and

Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The television market is witnessing significant advancements in display resolution technology, with 8K televisions gaining traction. At CES 2018, 8K resolution televisions were introduced, offering a higher resolution standard than 4K, with approximately 8,000 horizontal pixels. Although some vendors, including LG, Samsung, and Sony, have launched 8K television series, these are currently not consumer-grade and are available at premium prices. Vendors are expected to ramp up production of affordable consumer versions in the coming years. The development of 8K-compatible content is also crucial for the growth of this market. Overall, the increasing demand for high-resolution display devices and enhanced content creation is driving the adoption of 8K televisions.

The Pay TV industry is evolving with new trends shaping the future market landscape. Pay TV models, including postpaid and prepaid services, are gaining popularity, especially in commercial sectors. Acquisitions of content providers and TV-as-a-Service (TVaaS) models are on the rise. Premium UHD content is driving demand, with territories in the technological segments of cable and satellite, as well as internet protocol, competing for consumer attention. Potential investors are eyeing the ecosystem, which includes traditional cable and satellite, digital television, and consumer electronics like Smart TVs, LCD, LED, and OLED screens. The industry offers opportunities in entertainment programs, data programs, and technologies like gaming and console compatibility. The evolution of consumer electronics, including eco-friendly designs and bezel-less displays, is also impacting the market.

Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market Challenges

The adoption of Ultra High Definition (UHD) televisions is hindered by the limited availability of 4K content. This issue is compounded by the proprietary nature of 4K media, which restricts access to a significant portion of 4K videos. Over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Sky, BT, Amazon, and Netflix are working to address this issue by adding 4K content to their offerings. However, access to these premium 4K videos comes at an additional cost. The primary challenges with 4K and 8K resolutions are the in-home capabilities and content distribution. Broadcasters have yet to produce 4K content due to the high capital investment required for contribution and distribution. Consequently, operators may not be incentivized to provide 4K UHD set-top boxes to consumers, creating a gap between demand and supply. This content gap is expected to hinder the growth of the global television market during the forecast period.

content. This issue is compounded by the proprietary nature of media, which restricts access to a significant portion of videos. Over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Sky, BT, Amazon, and Netflix are working to address this issue by adding content to their offerings. However, access to these premium videos comes at an additional cost. The primary challenges with and resolutions are the in-home capabilities and content distribution. Broadcasters have yet to produce content due to the high capital investment required for contribution and distribution. Consequently, operators may not be incentivized to provide UHD set-top boxes to consumers, creating a gap between demand and supply. This content gap is expected to hinder the growth of the global television market during the forecast period. The television market is undergoing significant changes with the evolution of consumer electronics. Internet-connected, storage-aware computers have transformed content delivery, enabling access to streaming services and gaming console compatibility. Smart TV enhancements like LCD, LED, and OLED displays offer technologies such as bezel-less and frameless designs. Eco-friendliness, home office integration, and TV as art are new trends. OLED displays and curved displays add value, while foldable displays are an emerging technology. The pay TV market, including cable TV, Direct-to-Home, and fiber optic services, faces competition from disposable incomes and emerging economies fueling consumer appetite for high-definition content and over-the-top platforms. Valuation of the market relies on content integration, viewer preferences, and ultra-high-definition services. Content security systems cater to residential sectors and housing units, catering to the needs of various consumers. Spotv, a new player, aims to disrupt the market with innovative offerings.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth- Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This television market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 UHD

1.2 HD Display Size 2.1 Upto 43 inches

2.2 55-64 inches

2.3 48-50 inches

2.4 Greater than 65 inches Display Type 3.1 LCD

3.2 OLED Geography 4.1 APAC

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 South America

4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 UHD- The television market is a significant sector in media and entertainment. Broadcasters and streaming services compete to provide engaging content to viewers. Advertisers invest heavily to reach audiences through commercials and sponsorships. Consumers continue to demand high-quality programming and convenient viewing options. Innovations like smart TVs and on-demand services shape the market's future. Industry growth is steady, driven by advancements in technology and consumer preferences.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)

Research Analysis

The Pay TV market continues to evolve, with various technological segments including Cable TV, Direct-to-Home, and Fiber optic services, catering to the insatiable consumer appetite for high-definition content. Over-the-top platforms have disrupted traditional TV viewing, offering on-demand access to premium content in Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) and technologies. Smart TV capabilities enable seamless content integration and access to eco-friendly features like energy-saving modes. Territories and markets differ, with cable and satellite dominating the residential sector, while the commercial sector embraces Internet Protocol (IP) solutions. Innovations like OLED displays, Bezel-less and Frameless designs, TVs as art pieces, Curved displays, and Foldable displays add to the excitement. UHD content and technologies are the future, transforming the TV viewing experience.

Market Research Overview

The Pay TV market encompasses various segments, including Cable TV, Direct-to-Home (DTH), Fiber optic services, and Over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Valuation of this industry is driven by consumer appetite for high-definition content and advanced Smart TV capabilities. Technological segments like Ultra-High-Definition (UHD) services and Content Security Systems are gaining traction. Residential sectors, particularly housing units, are significant contributors to the Pay TV industry. Viewer preferences and Pay TV models continue to evolve, with acquisitions and TV-as-a-Service (TVaaS) models emerging. Commercial sectors, potential investors, and territories are also part of the ecosystem. Traditional cable TV and premium content are being challenged by UHD content and technological advancements like internet protocol, gaming, and technologies. Consumer electronics evolution, such as LCD, LED, OLED, and eco-friendly designs, are enhancing the TV viewing experience. The future market landscape includes bezel-less, frameless designs, TV as art, curved displays, and foldable displays. Disposable incomes and emerging economies are expanding the market.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Technology

UHD



HD

Display Size

Upto 43 Inches



55-64 Inches



48-50 Inches



Greater Than 65 Inches

Display Type

LCD



OLED

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio