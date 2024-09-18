AI Transforming the Unmanned Sea Systems Market, USD 7.1 Billion Growth from 2024-2028 Driven by Rising Demand for Stealth Platforms - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI- The global unmanned sea systems market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.1 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 15.21% during the forecast period. Growing demand for stealth platform is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing investments in undersea warfare capabilities. However, design and operational challenges poses a challenge. Key market players include Advanced Ocean Systems, BAE Systems Plc, Boston Engineering, Elbit Systems Ltd., Exail Technologies, EyeROV, General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maritime Robotics, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and thyssenkrupp AG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global unmanned sea systems market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Unmanned Sea Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.21% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7111.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.41 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Key companies profiled Advanced Ocean Systems, BAE Systems Plc, Boston Engineering, Elbit Systems Ltd., Exail Technologies, EyeROV, General Dynamics Corp., Hanwha Corp., Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Maritime Robotics, Maritime Tactical Systems Inc., Ocean Aero, Saab AB, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Thales Group, The Boeing Co., and thyssenkrupp AG

Market Driver

Major countries rely heavily on undersea warfare for their defense strategies. Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs), or stealth-submerged platforms, have become essential tools for intelligence gathering in this domain. The importance of undersea warfare continues to grow, making it a crucial component of military operational plans. Advanced UUVs have improved their stealth capabilities due to substantial investments in research and development and the use of technology and high-fidelity training. The shift from manned to unmanned sea vehicles is transforming naval warfare. China is expanding its undersea fleet with advanced nuclear attack and ballistic missile submarines, aiming to neutralize enemy units. To maintain a competitive edge, countries are focusing on innovative and advanced lethal platforms. These naval systems work in conjunction with aerial and ground systems to strengthen a country's overall defense capabilities. The increasing investment in undersea warfare capabilities is expected to fuel the growth of the global unmanned sea systems market.

The Unmanned Sea Systems Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for underwater mapping, oceanographic research, and exploration. Key trends include the use of underwater mapping drones, oceanographic research vehicles, and underwater exploration robots for marine environmental monitoring and oceanographic data collection. Autonomous underwater gliders, submarine drones, and underwater pipeline inspection tools are also gaining popularity for underwater infrastructure inspection and offshore energy exploration. Additionally, marine habitat monitoring, marine wildlife tracking, and fisheries monitoring drones are being utilized for aquatic ecosystem monitoring and marine biology research. Underwater communication systems, maritime security drones, and autonomous coastal surveillance are also important applications for this market. Overall, the Unmanned Sea Systems Market is a dynamic and innovative industry, driven by the need for efficient, cost-effective, and safe solutions for underwater operations.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

Unmanned sea systems offer naval forces significant operational advantages, but present unique challenges. Operational restrictions include limitations in speed, range, payload capacity, and endurance. Communication issues arise when these systems are submerged due to water wave distortion and ocean debris. Payloads, such as sonar, sensors, cameras, and manipulators, can greatly impact system effectiveness if they malfunction. Extended operation is hindered by insufficient power supplies. Vendors are addressing this issue by enhancing battery life, a complex and technically challenging task, which may slow market growth during the forecast period.

The Unmanned Sea Systems Market encompasses a range of technologies, including underwater mapping drones, oceanographic research vehicles, underwater exploration robots, and underwater monitoring systems. These systems play a crucial role in marine environmental monitoring, oceanographic data collection, underwater research, and infrastructure inspection. Challenges in this market include marine habitat monitoring, aquatic ecosystem monitoring, offshore energy exploration, underwater pipeline inspection, subsea cable inspection, marine wildlife tracking, fisheries monitoring, underwater archaeology, oceanographic surveys, underwater communication systems, marine salvage operations, oceanographic sampling, underwater photography, marine biology research, underwater acoustic monitoring, autonomous coastal surveillance, maritime security drones, and various types of underwater, ocean, maritime, and subsea drones and vehicles. Companies in this market must address the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile solutions for these applications.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This unmanned sea systems market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 UUVs

1.2 USVs Technology 2.1 Remotely operated vehicle

2.2 Autonomous vehicle Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 UUVs- Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) are submerged platforms used by naval agencies for underwater mine detection and termination, as well as naval Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) operations. UUVs can be remotely operated by naval personnel or function autonomously. The market for UUVs is growing due to increased investments in maritime warfare capabilities. UUVs come in two types: undersea Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) and Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). BAE Systems manufactures the Riptide ROV, which autonomously detects and destroys mines, while the REMUS AUV is a popular variant for mine neutralization in shallow waters. UUVs offer advantages such as extended operational reach and discrete capabilities in a network-centric environment. The Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy is investing in UUV systems for superior underwater warfare capabilities. Continuous technology advancements and procurements by various navies are driving revenue growth in the UUV segment of the global unmanned sea systems market.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Unmanned Sea Systems Market encompasses a range of advanced technologies designed for underwater exploration, inspection, and monitoring. These systems include subsea drones, ocean exploration vehicles, underwater inspection robots, maritime surveillance drones, autonomous oceanographic sensors, underwater mapping drones, oceanographic research vehicles, underwater exploration robots, underwater monitoring systems, and underwater research vessels. Applications for these systems span from marine habitat and aquatic ecosystem monitoring, underwater infrastructure inspection, offshore energy exploration, underwater communication systems, marine salvage operations, oceanographic sampling, underwater photography, and marine biology research. These systems offer significant advantages over traditional manned vessels, including increased efficiency, cost savings, and improved safety. With ongoing advancements in technology, the Unmanned Sea Systems Market is poised for continued growth in various industries, including oil and gas, renewable energy, defense, and scientific research.

Market Research Overview

Unmanned sea systems refer to the advanced technologies used for maritime applications without human intervention. These systems include unmanned maritime vehicles, autonomous maritime systems, underwater drones, remote operated vehicles, unmanned surface vessels, and various types of underwater vehicles such as autonomous underwater gliders, submarine drones, and underwater exploration robots. These systems are used for ocean exploration, underwater inspection, marine environmental monitoring, oceanographic data collection, underwater research, marine habitat monitoring, aquatic ecosystem monitoring, underwater infrastructure inspection, offshore energy exploration, underwater pipeline inspection, subsea cable inspection, marine wildlife tracking, fisheries monitoring, underwater archaeology, oceanographic surveys, underwater communication systems, marine salvage operations, oceanographic sampling, underwater photography, marine biology research, underwater acoustic monitoring, autonomous coastal surveillance, and maritime security. Applications range from oceanographic research to marine resource management, offshore energy exploration, and military surveillance. These systems offer benefits such as increased efficiency, cost savings, and improved safety for personnel.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

UUVs



USVs

Technology

Remotely Operated Vehicle



Autonomous Vehicle

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio