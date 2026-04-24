AI Transforms the World: XPENG Showcases Its Full-Stack Physical AI Ecosystem at Auto China 2026

BEIJING, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition (Auto China 2026) officially opened today, where XPENG made a strong impression with its comprehensive product lineup. The showcase featured several major new models, including the GX, the MONA M03, the next P7, and the X9. In addition to its vehicle portfolio, XPENG showcased its next-generation humanoid robot, IRON, and its flying car "Land Aircraft Carrier". Together, these innovations demonstrate the company's latest advancements and its integrated ecosystem strategy in Physical AI.

XPENG Beijing Autoshow press kit

During the exhibition, around 200 media representatives from Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa attended XPENG's Physical AI "Immersive" China Tour. Delegates toured XPENG's intelligent manufacturing facilities and ARIDGE's production base, and experienced VLA 2.0 through hands-on test drives. A series of technical seminars provided deeper insight into XPENG's developments in intelligent driving, design, flying vehicles, robotics, powertrain systems, and ultra-fast charging technologies.

XPENG's First VLA 2.0 Intelligent Driving Report Released; Campus and Underground Parking Lot Safari Are Coming Soon

In March 2026, XPENG officially rolled out its VLA 2.0 intelligent driving system. At Auto China 2026, the company released its first VLA 2.0 Intelligent Driving Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the system's performance across key metrics, including user adoption, engagement, and purchasing influence. The report indicates that VLA 2.0 is playing an increasingly pivotal role in consumer decision-making. Orders for the XPENG Ultra series rose by 118% month-over-month, with advanced intelligent driving capabilities becoming a primary driver of conversions.

Since the launch of in-store VLA 2.0 demonstrations, nearly 100,000 consumers have participated, achieving a 98% satisfaction rate. Notably, the average time from test drive to order placement has decreased by 44.7%, signaling a shift in intelligent driving from a value-added feature to a core purchase consideration. Usage data further demonstrates strong user engagement. During the first week of ownership, 98.52% of users activated intelligent driving features daily. These results suggest that VLA 2.0 effectively addresses long-standing industry challenges related to usability and adoption, delivering a more intuitive and reliable driving experience.

XPENG also announced continued expansion of full-scenario capabilities. New features — Campus and Underground Parking Safari—are scheduled for release soon. These functions are designed to handle complex edge cases, including low-light conditions, adverse weather, absence of navigation data, and unmarked roads, further enhancing end-to-end intelligent mobility.

He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG, said: "After 12 years, we are entering a new phase. From smart EVs to flying cars, Turing AI chips, large models, humanoid robots, and Robotaxi, we are steadily turning our vision into reality through Physical AI. It is on this integrated technological foundation that we are driving forward the future of mobility. The real value of intelligent driving lies not just in capability, but in delivering greater efficiency and a more relaxing experience."

Advancing Physical AI: A Blueprint for Future Mobility

At the conference, He Xiaopeng introduced the GX, a vehicle designed for the L4 autonomous driving era. Positioned as China's first fully in-house developed, factory-integrated Robotaxi prototype intended for mass production, the GX represents a significant milestone. It is equipped with up to four Turing chips, delivering 3,000 TOPS of computing power, and is powered by the VLA 2.0 system. Built on an architecture purpose-designed for L4 autonomy, the GX sets a new benchmark in intelligent driving capability.

In 2025, XPENG's overseas deliveries surpassed 45,000 units, representing a 96% year-on-year increase, ranking No.1 in overseas pure-electric sales among Chinese NEV startups. Looking ahead, XPENG will continue to deepen its investment in Physical AI technologies while accelerating the commercialization of next-generation products such as the flying car and humanoid robotics. By optimizing user mobility and life experiences through pragmatic technological innovation, XPENG aims to bring efficiency and convenience to a world powered by Physical AI.

About XPENG

Founded in 2014, XPENG is a leading AI-driven mobility company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs, catering to a growing base of tech-savvy consumers. With the rapid advancement of AI, XPENG aspires to become a global leader in AI mobility, with a mission to drive the Smart EV revolution through cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of mobility. To enhance the customer experience, XPENG develops its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) technology and intelligent in-car operating system in-house, along with core vehicle systems such as the powertrain and electrical/electronic architecture (EEA). Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, XPENG also operates key offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, and Amsterdam. Its Smart EVs are primarily manufactured at its facilities in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. XPENG is listed at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: XPEV) and Hong Kong Exchange (HKEX: 9868).

Contacts:

XPENG PR Department

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.xpeng.com/

SOURCE XPENG