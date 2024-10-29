AI Unchained 2024 Celebrates a Groundbreaking Convergence of AI and Accounting

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Unchained 2024, powered by Botkeeper, rocked Santa Rosa, CA October 8-10, with three electrifying days of insights, innovation, and game-changing strategies that are rewriting the future of accounting. Exceeding the inaugural Botkeeper event with over 2,000 onsite and virtual attendees from coast to coast (and even a few off-coast completely), this year's event cemented its place as the ultimate gathering for Client Advisory Services (CAS) accounting pros eager to harness AI and automation for the future of the accounting profession.

Tech-driven growth is no longer a far-off dream, but today's reality. Post this Enrico Palmerino and Kal Penn - AI Unchained 2024

Kal Penn Sparks Innovation and Connection

Headlining the event was none other than actor, producer, and advocate Kal Penn, who brought a unique blend of humor and heart as the keynote speaker. Penn masterfully linked his Hollywood experiences with the future of AI, sparking conversations about how technology can revolutionize industries—from filmmaking to accounting. But does he feel like AI dominates? Speaking specifically to how his own interactions with his accountant, Kal shared, "If I'm sent a document, or a spreadsheet or whatever, I still need a ZOOM or a personal conversation on the phone, or a meeting to help an idiot like me walk through what all that means… that's a huge component of what you and your teams do with all of your clients that I hope doesn't go away, because I don't know how I would be able to keep up."

Powerful Sessions, Unstoppable Energy

The energy only grew from there as industry leaders and innovators took the stage. With a long and distinguished list of expert speakers on tap, attendees soaked in sessions designed to address their operations and revenue, not to mention their challenges in the CAS space. Naturally tech was on tap as well, with discussions around assessing, selecting, using, and integrating technology, as well as AI's role in propelling firms boldly into the future.

If all of this weren't enough, attendees also learned about the state of the accountant pipeline, and where the line sits between traditional firm practices and the firm of the future. Attendees enjoyed well-rounded discussions providing actionable insights that equipped them to elevate their practices in ways they hadn't even imagined.

Of Course, Plenty of AI

AI's transformative potential took center stage throughout the conference, including a session that dug into strategies for supercharging firms' CAS offerings while maximizing profitability—proof that tech-driven growth is no longer a far-off dream, but today's reality. Those who missed out on all the exciting AI Unchained 2024 sessions will be able to find them on the AI Unchained 2024 Resource Page .

Mind-Blowing Entertainment

Of course, it wouldn't be AI Unchained without some unforgettable entertainment! Renowned comedian and magician Robert Strong took the stage as emcee-for-a-day, weaving magic into AI with a showstopping tech-infused trick that left the audience buzzing with excitement. His performance, blending humor and innovation, mirrored the conference's focus on bringing cutting-edge technology to life in unexpected ways.

Botkeeper Spills the Proverbial Tea

The excitement didn't stop there—Enrico Palmerino, CEO of Botkeeper, took the spotlight to reflect on the company's meteoric rise. He teased the next big thing in accounting tech: Firm Insights. This amazing module will deliver a tool that provides data, insights, and recommendations to help firms become more efficient and agile. Learn who your firm's top performer is, who's falling behind on tasks, who can take on more clients, where you are in close processes, and MUCH more, just by asking. The AI will also be able to answer open-ended questions such as "How can the firm be more efficient?"—serving up recommendations based on the information already flowing through Botkeeper Infinite.

Palmerino also described a new feature coming soon named "Train Your Model." This innovative feature improves immensely on old-fashioned rules by enabling users to create dynamic logic to help categorize transactions. Once built, the logic adapts as circumstances flex and change, making for a much more effective and detailed option than simple, static rules. Best of all, it can help firms dive right into automation, regardless of how much transaction history they have from the client.

The AmAIzing Sponsors

AI Unchained 2024 wouldn't have been possible without the incredible support of sponsors like Xero , Karbon , ADP , Avalara , Plooto , Sobi Analytics , Stable , and CalCPA . Their commitment to pushing the accounting profession forward was felt throughout every corner of the event.

From inspiring keynotes to hands-on sessions, AI Unchained 2024 left attendees fired up and ready to take their firms into the future with confidence and creativity. The fusion of AI, automation, and practical solutions made this year's event a transformative experience, and we can't wait to see how attendees apply these cutting-edge strategies to their own practices.

For recaps, insights, and updates, visit the AI Unchained Resources page.

About Botkeeper

Botkeeper is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company founded in 2015 to build an AI platform and software that automates the tedious and error prone aspects of bookkeeping, specifically for Accounting Firms. Botkeeper Infinite: Is an AI and machine learning software suite that helps firms do two things: 1) consolidate their app stack and reduce fees while avoiding disparate data and app integration challenges; and 2) automate many of the aspects of bookkeeping & pre-accounting, increase the speed of processing, shorten month end close, and eliminate errors and issues that arise with staff turnover. For more information visit www.botkeeper.com.

