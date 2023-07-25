AI Unlock Unveils World's First AI Sales-Focused Training Platform to Upskill Employees

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Unlock, a first-of-its-kind innovator in the field of artificial intelligence and sales training, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary AI sales training platform. The platform will teach people and businesses on how to leverage the power of cutting-edge AI technology to sell more, faster.

AI Unlock addresses the need to train and upskill salespeople into the next generation of selling with AI tools.

AI Sales Training AI Sales Tools

"It's necessary more than ever for people to start upskilling their sales performance using AI," said Jeffrey Maganis, co-founder of AI Unlock. "We've already seen the exponential results that AI can bring to organizations, and even the top consulting firms around the world are recommending both Fortune 1000 companies and small-to-medium businesses to start training their employees now on using AI tools."

AI Unlock's sales training platform represents a significant step forward in traditional sales training by focusing on AI specific training, tools, and proven sales strategies.

Course modules cover how to generate more leads, how to utilize sales automation tools, how to exponentially create more content to attract buyers, how to better understand your targeted buyer, how to scale outbound prospecting, how to save time writing emails, and more.

"With AI Unlock, organizations now have a way to train their entire salesforce effectively, quickly, and on a continuous basis with the ever changing AI landscape. This will help both leaders, and also individuals unlock new productivity, oftentimes without the need to bring on additional staff."

This unique AI sales training platform teaches both the fundamentals of AI, and also advanced topics. Course modules are available in short-form videos that are quick for busy sales professionals, and also long-form videos that are in-depth and highly detailed with hours of content that are frequently updated.

Key features of the AI Sales Training Platform include:

Introduction to the Latest AI sales tools

ChatGPT Sales Prompt Engineering training

"We've been hearing that companies are trying to do more with less right now. Our AI sales training platform has been curated by some of the top sales professionals from around the world, and by trainers that have experience working with some of the largest companies."

Following this initial announcement, AI Unlock is offering a free demo of its platform to prospective clients. To learn more, visit www.aiunlock.com.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Maganis

9499990899

[email protected]com

SOURCE AI Unlock