AI Use Cases for Technology Vendors and Service Providers - Future Growth Potential for AI Vendors to Drive Innovation through Industry-specific Solutions

Research and Markets

09 Aug, 2023, 20:30 ET

The "AI Use Cases for Technology Vendors and Service Providers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report highlights key emerging AI use cases across industry verticals and horizontal business functions and key growth drivers and restraints that impact the AI market. It also offers technology vendors and service providers, with growth opportunities in the areas of industry-specific solution areas, advisory and implementation services, and data management space.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications have captured the attention of enterprise and consumer segments. AI technology implementation has increased, and it is being adopted across industries and business functions worldwide driving operational efficiencies and creating strategic differentiation. In addition, with the recent disruption in the generative AI technology space, enterprises are constantly looking for use cases with the potential to transform business models, processes, and company functions.

From revolutionizing manufacturing processes, automating workflows, and personalizing service portfolios to enhancing customer experience (CX) and augmenting business growth, AI is driving unprecedented changes that are redefining the very fabric of industries.

This creates growth opportunities across the information and communication technologies (ICT) ecosystem right from software and application development, and IT services to data management vendors.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Artificial Intelligence (AI)

2. Growth Environment

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Technology Definitions
  • AI, A Technology Priority for Global Enterprises
  • AI Adoption Journeys
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Top Reasons for Leveraging AI Across industries

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Industry Vertical

  • Key Sectors Adopting AI
  • AI in Healthcare - Use Cases
  • AI in Retail & Wholesale - Use Cases
  • AI in BFSI - Use Cases
  • AI in Manufacturing - Use Cases
  • AI in Travel and Hospitality - Use Cases
  • AI in Transportation & Storage - Use Cases

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Business Function

  • AI in Horizontal Business Functions - Use Cases

5. Companies to Watch

  • Company to Watch - Copy.ai
  • Company to watch - Trigo
  • Company to Watch - Workday

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Industry Vertical Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 2 - AI Advisory and Implementation Services
  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Data Management Services

