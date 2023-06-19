VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI WARS: ALIEN INVASION reveals a long-term UFO Alien secret invasion plot to invade and replace the human race at every level powered by Artificial Intelligence. The aliens manipulate humans in order to build a bioweapon, inadvertently launching it, causing death, mayhem, and world enslavement that leads to global nuclear wars. The ones who survive are assimilated into the Borg by Gray & Ghost White Aliens who work for a dark force called The Gray Lord. A covert group of intel operatives and heroes discover the plot and counter the alien invasion in the shadows that leads to AI WARS.

AI WARS: Alien Invasion Movie Trailer. AI WARS: Alien Invasion Movie Coming 2024

AI WARS Alien Invasion Trailer YouTube Video Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CqxXY9PvHLI

Crowdfunding/Investment: AI WARS: Alien Invasion needs the public's support as well as good hearted investors to make global change for the better, preventing nuclear wars, famines, hate, fear and misunderstanding. We're making this movie on your behalf. Need your support in every way.

GO FUND ME: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ai-wars-alien-invasion-movie-prevent-nuclear-war

DONATE: https://godstudios.com/

AI WARS: Alien Invasion is created by the founder of the AI Organization and God Studios, Cyrus A. Parsa. AI WARS is the official shooting script screenplay to AI The Plan to Invade Humanity film released on April 24, 2020, to the Pentagon, CIA, POTUS, the public by Cyrus Parsa which began the UFO Declassification process just 3 days after Cyrus's release on twitter. Cyrus A Parsa, The A.I. Organization, ✍ 塞瑞斯, AI组织 on Twitter: "AI : The Plan To Invade Humanity Watch: Video Link Below https://t.co/A3iyqp1N13 Fact, Fiction or Invisible Enemy? Open Our Wisdom, Hearts Prevent Global Conflict @realDonaldTrump @CIA @FBIWFO @NSAGov @DeptofDefense @DARPA @SpaceForceCSO @US_SpaceCom @elonmusk @jack https://t.co/AZPT72bpkY" / Twitter The plot, story and synopsis stem from "AI The Plan to Invade Humanity." https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ai-the-plan-to-invade-humanity-movie-spawned-ufo-alien-disclosures-says-cyrus-a-parsa-the-ai-organization-301319872.html

Director Parsa has consulted CIA directors, POTUS, other members of the intelligence community at the highest levels on AI, UFOs, China, and matters of national security. Cyrus personally was shown 100s of files, images of aliens and their ships in the year 2003 by the main person leading the reverse engineering on alien crafts. Cyrus also witnessed while in the mountains of China multiple UFO flybys at night. He has a B.S. in International Security, Master's in Homeland Security, lived with fighting monks in China, and has trained in martial meditative arts for over 20 years. Cyrus loves humanity & works to safeguard its future. Cyrus has been featured on multiple UFO Alien podcasts, most notably on the Nationally Syndicate Show with George Noory, Coast to Coast, a total of 5 times. https://www.coasttocoastam.com/alternate/amp/guest/parsa-cyrus-105677/

Movie Purpose: Mr. Parsa believes the world's people are in danger evermore, facing nuclear threats, famines, and an Alien Manipulation is behind it. He has coded his script, story and its artistic expression to unlock the human brain of toxicity, hate, fear and open the digital layer that leads to different stages of enlightenment, positivity. Production and Film Location: AI WARS: Alien Invasion is produced by God Studios, specializing in film for Gods, Angels, UFOs. It is being shot is secret locations.

