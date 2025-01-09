AI Wellness Unveils Mission 2025 at CES--Revolutionizing Health, Education, and Philanthropy with Digital Avatars, Wellness Bundles, and the Ask My Avatar Challenge

Accessibility Statement
Skip Navigation
Search
Searching for your content...
News in Focus
Business & Money
Science & Tech
Lifestyle & Health
Policy & Public Interest
People & Culture
, LAS VEGAS /PRNewswire/ -- AI Wellness (Assisted Intelligence Wellness) is taking center stage at CES 2025 with Jan. 9, 2025 —a groundbreaking initiative fusing AI-powered Digital Avatars, Mission 2025 , and the Curated Wellness Bundles to transform lives, inspire innovation, and fuel philanthropy. Ask My Avatar Challenge
Discover how AI Wellness is transforming health and well-being through innovation, inclusivity, and impact! Our Mission 2025 is dedicated to curating groundbreaking wellness solutions, empowering individuals, and driving global change.
✨ Join us as we connect wellness brands with life-enhancing opportunities, from cutting-edge digital avatars to immersive experiences. Together, let's elevate health to new heights!
This revolutionary platform, powered by the Hey Abby Protocol, uses interactive AI and innovative
tools to empower your business, boost engagement, and simplify education.
Meet the trailblazers! These incredible individuals have brought their presence to life through our Digital Avatar experience.
iFez - Top 111 Innovations of 2025
Join us as we launch a groundbreaking initiative that combines the power of health, wellness, and community impact. Together, we’re making a difference, one bundle at a time.
Your AI-powered digital avatar is designed to present you impeccably for every patient’s needs.
AI Wellness is proud to present the first of the TOP 111 Clinic awards to Desert Moon Wellness. The honor is bestowed on this amazing forward thinking clinic for its leadership in AI-powered health solutions and transformative care.
Discover how the AI Wellness Health and Wellness Pavilion is transforming lives by aligning innovation, visionaries, and holistic health solutions. Together, we are building a unified bridge to a world yet to discover the power of true wellness.
Supporting wellness, and changing lives—AI Wellness partners with non-profits to make a meaningful impact in our communities.
How to find us:
Our team will be exploring and filming throughout CES. Look for a team member wearing an AI Wellness TV black and green T-shirt. Our TV hosts will be wearing the AI Wellness Powersuit
This revolutionary platform isn't just imagining the future—it's building it, and empowering individuals and businesses to reimagine wellness, education, and impact. Mission 2025 proudly supports four trailblazing nonprofits:
, Grey Team , Gold Meets Golden , and Coalition for Radical Life Extension . Roots of Promise
Meet the Future: AI Wellness Digital Avatars
AI Wellness is putting AI-powered Digital Avatars in the spotlight—game-changers for education, engagement, and efficiency:
Personalized Learning – Insights customized to individual goals.
Time-Saving Automation – Freeing professionals to focus on purpose and impact.
Scalable Engagement – Virtual consultations, wellness insights, and interactive training tools.
"Our avatars don't just share information—they inspire transformation," says
Abby Aboitiz, Founder of AI Wellness.
Co-Founder Dr.
Gideon Kwok shares: "I've created my own spatial digital avatar—and it's absolutely surreal! It's my voice, my personality, and my expertise, captured in AI form. Now I can be in multiple places at once—educating, training, and inspiring—without ever leaving my office!" Ask My Avatar Challenge: A Year-Long Quest for Discovery
Ready to dive into the future of AI wellness?
AI Wellness invites attendees to experience the Ask My Avatar Challenge—an interactive, year-long wellness journey kicking off at CES Week 2025:
Where to Experience It:
Booth #55026 at our partner booth JC Live – Venetian Hall A-D. (Just to the right of the AARP booth)
– Celebrated as the first Top 111 Clinic. Desert Moon Wellness Clinic
Interactive Experiences Include:
AI Wellness Mirrors – Real-time wellness insights and tools powered by AI avatars.
Wellness Partnership locations– Hosted in spas, clinics, salons, and more globally.
Can't make it to CES?No problem! Reach out to AI Wellness to join us or partner with us at any of our 8 activations health/wellness events happening across the country throughout 2025.
Curated Wellness Bundles: Transforming Wellness—One Experience at a Time
combine top-tier products, diagnostics, and education for a 360° approach to transformation: AI Wellness Bundles
Instant Results – Real-time diagnostics and actionable insights.
Personalized Pathways – Solutions for physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
Purpose-Driven Impact – A portion of proceeds supports featured nonprofits. Top 111 Clinics: Honoring Visionaries in Wellness Innovation
AI Wellness proudly names Desert Moon Wellness as the first inductee in the Top 111 Clinics, honoring its leadership in merging AI-powered health solutions with transformative care.
CES 2025 Spotlight: Where Innovation Meets Inspiration
Look for the AI Wellness Team during CES Week—they'll be scouting:
How to Find Us:
AI Wellness TV Shirts – Look for our dynamic, standout team.
AI Power Suits – Worn by TV hosts showcasing our signature logo.
Win Big with Raffles and Giveaways:
Nudora Gut Health Wellness Products.
epsolution™: A premium blend of Magnesium Sulfate Epsom Salt and Siberian Fir essential oil, created by Nick and Nikki Giacara. Learn More
Mr. Lulu Skincare: Targeting pigmentation concerns like dark spots, acne scars, sun damage, melasma, and dull skin. Learn More
Global Healing: Cutting-edge wellness products founded by Dr. Edward Group. Learn More
Silverceuticals: Advanced silver-based health solutions by Dr. Keith Moeller. Learn More
Rejuran Scar Gel: A revolutionary approach to skincare and healing.
Mindbody Matrix Water: A wellness breakthrough by Dr. TK Hyun. Learn More
Pneuma Nitric Oxide: Solutions for nitric oxide health by Dr. Nathan Bryan. Learn More
Visual Healing Experience: A collaboration between Louie Schwartzberg's Moving Art, Assisted Intelligence Wellness, and . Earable Neuroscience More Exciting Prizes!
Mission 2025: Innovation That Moves the World
Mission 2025 is more than a campaign—it's a movement built on the belief that education drives transformation.
Key Initiatives Include:
Your Mission Starts Now!
Ready to transform health, wellness, and education?
Visit us online to:
[email protected] www.aiwellness.ai
Welcome to the Future. Welcome to Mission 2025.
SOURCE Assisted Intelligence Wellness, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS
FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article