AI 'Will Have a Significant Impact on Energy Industry,' EPRI Tells Congress

News provided by

EPRI

19 Oct, 2023, 10:30 ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial intelligence (AI) provides a powerful tool for energy companies to deliver an affordable, reliable clean energy transformation. Today before a U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee, EPRI Senior Technical Executive Jeremy Renshaw testified that parties need to collectively work on addressing today's AI challenges and tomorrow's opportunities.

For more than a decade, EPRI has been studying AI and its potential impacts on the energy sector, and in the last five years, the institute has accelerated its activities around AI and data science. To date, EPRI has been involved in more than 70 projects related to AI applications in the energy sector.

As EPRI research has found, AI can help energy companies improve efficiency of existing assets, assist with wildfire risk evaluation and early-stage detection, aid vegetation management and storm recovery, and optimize energy usage, among other benefits.

"AI allows computers and humans to interact more effectively to improve safety and reliability while reducing costs," Renshaw testified before the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy, Climate, and Grid Security. "This is done by allowing humans to do what humans do best - creative thinking and dealing with new or unforeseen situations, while computers do what computers do best - rapid, accurate computations," he said.

"While AI has come a long way in a short amount of time, there are still many more opportunities to solve existing challenges today, as well as considerations for ethical and responsible use of AI," Renshaw noted. Among pressing considerations:

  • Data privacy and security: AI models are typically trained on large datasets, which may contain personally identifiable information or other sensitive data. Steps should be taken to ensure the security and privacy of the data.
  • AI-assisted cybersecurity: EPRI and other companies are developing tools to proactively monitor and address suspicious cyber-related activity.
  • Data: Without sufficient quantity and quality of data, AI systems can potentially produce erroneous results that can be used in decision-making processes.
  • Workforce training: People need to be trained on how and when AI is the right tool to use and when it is not.

"Clearly, AI will have a significant impact on the energy industry, likely both positive and negative. It is anticipated that, through the introduction of AI, utilities will be able to utilize its benefits for maintaining or improving safety, affordability, reliability, efficiency, and environmentally friendly energy production," Renshaw concluded.

A copy of Renshaw's prepared testimony is available here. To learn more about EPRI's AI work, visit www.ai.epri.com.

Contact
Rachel Gantz
Media Relations Advisor
202-293-7517
[email protected]

About EPRI
Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, affordable, and equitable access to electricity across the globe. Together, we are shaping the future of energy.

SOURCE EPRI

Also from this source

EPRI Launches Collaborative Initiative to Support Widescale National EV Rollout

EPRI Launches Collaborative Initiative to Support Widescale National EV Rollout

Industry and U.S. government goals continue to drive the volume of electric vehicles (EVs) on the nation's roads—from cars to heavy-duty trucks. EPRI ...
U.S. Secretary of Energy Granholm Visits EPRI's Charlotte Laboratory

U.S. Secretary of Energy Granholm Visits EPRI's Charlotte Laboratory

Kicking off a week-long tour focused on clean energy manufacturing, U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Jennifer Granholm visited one of EPRI's ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.