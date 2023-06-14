AI Writing Assistant Software Market to Surpass USD 1550.20 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

News provided by

Growth Market Reports

14 Jun, 2023, 10:01 ET

PUNE, India, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "AI Writing Assistant Software Market Segments - By Types (On-premise and Cloud-based), By End-users (Individual, Commercial, Others), and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2031", the market size was USD 469.24 million in 2022 and is expected to surpass USD 1550.20 million expanding at a CAGR of 14.2% by the end of 2031. High demand for AI technology in writing is anticipated to propel the market in the coming years.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

  • Grammarly Inc
  • Ginger Software
  • Textio
  • AI Writer
  • Frase, Inc
  • Jasper.ai
  • Anyword (Keywee Inc.)
  • ProWritingAid (Orpheus Technology)
  • Semrush
  • Pepper Content Pvt. Ltd

Download PDF Sample here: https://growthmarketreports.com/request-sample/3973

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments, which include types, end-users, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players and covers their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping market players to expand their market share.

For Any Questions on This Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/enquiry-before-buying/3973

Segment Highlights:

On the basis of region, the global AI writing assistant software market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe is projected to dominate the global market, due to the growing strategic investment in AI technology in the region.

To Buy the Complete Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/report/ai-writing-assistant-software-market-global-industry-analysis

Key Takeaways from the Study:

  • AI writing assistant software improves writing skills and uses AI technology's help to perform several tasks. It checks for plagiarism, spelling mistakes, and writing creative content.
  • AI writing assistance is used in government sectors, educational & training institutions, and publishers and is anticipated to boost the market.
  • Rising adoption of ai writing assistants in cyber security is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
  • Increasing investments by major players are likely to create lucrative opportunities for market players.
  • The commercial segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of AI writing assistant software by small, medium, and large enterprises.
  • The Cloud-based segment is expected to hold significant market share, owing to the technological upgradation that allows error-free and professional writing experience to the users.

Read 186 Pages Research Report with Detailed TOC on "AI Writing Assistant Software Market Segments - by Types (On-premise and Cloud-based), By End-users (Individual, Commercial, Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast, 2023 – 2031"

Get Full Access to this Report: https://growthmarketreports.com/checkout/3973

Key Segments Covered

Types

  • On-premise
  • Cloud-based

End-users

  • Individual
  • Commercial
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Other Related Reports:

  • Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations Platform Market Segments - by Offerings (Service and Platform), Applications (Real-time Analytics, Infrastructure Management, Network & Security Management, Application Performance Analysis, and Others), Deployment Modes (On-premises and Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), Verticals (Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare & Lifesciences, Media & Entertainment, Energy & Utilities, Government & Public Sector, and Others), and Regions (Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021-2028
  • Global AI in Modern Warfare Market by Type (Weaponized AI, Defensive AI, Offensive AI, Assisting AI, Autonomous AI), By Application (Tactical Defensive, Military Offensive), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028
  • Global Artificial Intelligence AI in Construction Market by Type (Solution, Service), By Application (Project Management, Field Management, Risk Management, Schedule Management, Other), and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast To 2028
  • Global Artificial Intelligence in Video Games Market by Type (On-Premise Artificial Intelligence in Video Games, Cloud-based Artificial Intelligence in Video Games), By Application (PC, TV, Smartphone & Tablet) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa), Forecast From 2022 To 2030

About Growth Market Reports:

Growth Market Reports provides global enterprises as well as small & medium businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Industry Intelligence Solutions". Growth Market Reports has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Our key analysis segments, though not restricted to the same, include market entry strategies, market size estimations, market trend analysis, market opportunity analysis, market threat analysis, market growth/fall forecasting, primary interviews, and secondary research & consumer surveys.

Contact:
Alex Mathews 
7th Floor, Siddh Icon,
Baner Road, Pune.
Maharashtra – 411045. India.
Phone: +1 909 414 1393
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://growthmarketreports.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/growth_reports
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-market-report/

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1980656/Growth_Market_Reports_Logo1.jpg

SOURCE Growth Market Reports

Also from this source

China Smartphone Screen Protector Market to Surpass USD 17.1 Billion By 2031| Growth Market Reports

Di-isononyl-cyclohexane-1,2-dicarboxylate Market to Surpass USD 1371.81 Million By 2031| Growth Market Reports

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.