AI21 Announces Availability of Jamba-Instruct on Amazon Bedrock

World's first production-grade SSM-Transformer model now available to Amazon enterprise customers worldwide

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21 , a leader in building foundation models and AI systems for the enterprise, today announced the availability of Jamba-Instruct , the company's novel blocks-and-layers approach that successfully integrates novel SSM architecture with the conventional Transformer architecture, on Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service utilized by the world's top companies to build and deploy generative AI applications. Amazon Bedrock clients will now be the first to be able to build with Jamba-Instruct's full 256K context window available on a major cloud provider.

"Teaming up with Amazon Bedrock to offer Jamba-Instruct on AWS opens up the possibilities for growing generative AI innovation for enterprises," said Ori Goshen, co-CEO and co-founder of AI21. "As one of the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted clouds, AWS offers unparalleled support to enterprises worldwide. We're thrilled to partner with them to provide companies with best-in-class generative AI to propel businesses forward."

Jamba-Instruct is ideal for enterprises who wish to build and scale reliable GenAI workflows, without running into the common barrier of prohibitive compute costs. The model stands out for its impressive context window length of 256K, cost-efficient processing, and highly competitive pricing that gives enterprises the best value for their money. Now, with availability on Amazon Bedrock, enterprises can harness the value of this state-of-the-art language model, all within the trusted, scalable environment of AWS.

For more information on this partnership, visit AI21's blog here .

About AI21

AI21 builds Foundation Models and AI Systems for the enterprise that accelerate the use of GenAI in production. Founded in 2017, AI21 has raised a total of $336 million from NVIDIA, Intel, Google, and others. It was among the first companies to bring generative AI to the masses and, to date, offers consumer applications and enterprise solutions. With the AI21 Platform, businesses can build their own generative AI-driven applications and services. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com .

