AI21 Appoints Shanen Boettcher as Chief AI Policy Officer

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21 , a leader in AI systems for enterprise, announced today the appointment of Shanen Boettcher as Chief AI Policy Officer. His role will help to implement responsible AI implementation policies amidst the company's continued expansion into the enterprise market. He brings extensive experience in enterprise technology implementation and product management from top technology companies, including Microsoft, Netscape and Accenture.

"There is an incredible opportunity for companies to supercharge productivity with focused AI applications and task-specific language models," said Boettcher. "I am excited to join AI21's expanding leadership team to help our customers and partners streamline their processes with safe, reliable, and tailor-made large language models."

Following the recent appointment of Tom Nides as the first independent board member in North America, AI21 continues strategic expansion with the addition of Shanen Boettcher. He will play a key role in the implementation of guiding principles for the company that will help propel innovation in an ethical and value-driven way. AI21's easily integrated LLM-based solutions include developer tools for constructing NLP applications and end-user tools for reading and writing via Wordtune.

Boettcher will oversee the responsible implementation of AI at AI21, drawing on his experience in ethical technology development at Responsible Innovation Labs and his experience implementing technologies at large enterprises from his time at Accenture. He also brings vast product development and management experience from his time spent at Microsoft as General Manager of product management and marketing for Office and Office365, in addition to leading product planning for several versions of Windows.

"With advancements and unforeseen changes constantly evolving the AI landscape, we are excited to welcome Shanen Boettcher to our executive team as our Chief AI Policy Officer." said Ori Goshen, co-CEO and co-founder of AI21. "His experience will shed light on the needs of our customers while also supporting the company's implementation of policies to shape AI governance and guardrails to ensure safe and reliable use of AI."

Founded in 2017 by AI leaders Professor Amnon Shasuha, Professor Yoav Shoham, and Ori Goshen, AI21 was among the first to bring generative AI to the masses. The company has built a strong and dedicated customer base serving consumers and Fortune 100 companies with the power of Wordtune and AI21 Studio, respectively. Market-leading customers in diverse sectors include Carrefour, Clarivate, eBay, Guesty, Monday.com, and Ubisoft. The company was also named on the first-ever CB Insights GenAI 50 List of Most Innovative Generative AI Startups.

AI21 is a leader in generative AI and Large Language Models, with the mission to empower businesses with state-of-the-art LLMs and AI applications. Founded in 2017, AI21 has raised a total of $336 million, with the most recent Series C round closing at $208 million in November 2023. It was among the first companies to bring generative AI to the masses and, to date, offers consumer applications and enterprise solutions. With the developer platform AI21 Studio, businesses can build their own generative AI-driven applications and services with the world's most advanced family of language models, Jurassic-2. AI21's consumer product, Wordtune, is the first AI-based reading and writing assistant to understand context and meaning, enabling its millions of users to refine and generate text or read and summarize text within seconds. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com .

