AI21 Appoints Sharon Argov as Chief Marketing Officer and Yaniv Vakrat as Chief Revenue Officer

AI21 continues to build C-Suite to bring next generation of AI capabilities to enterprise market

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21 , a leader in AI systems for enterprise, announced the appointment of Sharon Argov as Chief Marketing Officer and Yaniv Vakrat as Chief Revenue Officer. These appointments add over 40 years of combined experience to AI21's C-Suite.

Sharon Argov, AI21 CMO Yaniv Vakrat, AI21 CRO

These appointments highlight the interest in AI business solutions and AI21's position to provide integrable LLM-based solutions. In March, AI21 released Jamba, a production-grade Mamba-style model offering unparalleled efficiency and performance. It is available in Microsoft's Azure AI Studio, Snowflake Cortex, and soon, Amazon Bedrock.

"We are excited to welcome Sharon and Yaniv to our team," said AI21 Co-CEO and Co-Founder Ori Goshen. "Their experience will enable us to empower all Fortune 500 companies with fully integrated AI technologies by 2027."

Argov has vast experience in building B2B marketing teams. Before joining AI21, she served as CMO of cybersecurity unicorn CYE, as VP of Growth at Hibob, Director of Marketing at 888 Holdings, and founded her own marketing boutique agency and is an expert in hyper growth VC backed companies. She will direct AI21's brand and marketing functions, focusing on data-driven decision-making to grow the company's presence among the dev community and the enterprise market.

"I'm excited to join AI21 in these revolutionary times," said Sharon Argov. "We will facilitate the adoption of AI capabilities in a responsible, structured, and reliable way."

Vakrat joins AI21 from Wix, where he was Chief Business Officer. Prior to Wix, Vakrat founded and led Figure 8 and spent years at Adobe and McKinsey in Silicon Valley. As Chief Revenue Officer, Vakrat will oversee revenue activities, including sales, partnerships, customer success, business operations, and customer care.

"I am thrilled to join AI21," said Yaniv Vakrat. "The company has developed deep expertise in deploying LLMs-based solutions at scale, and I see massive opportunities to shape the future of AI systems in enterprises and ISVs."

About AI21

AI21 builds Foundation Models and AI Systems for enterprises to accelerate the use of GenAI in production. Founded in 2017, AI21 has raised $336 million from NVIDIA, Intel, Google, and others. It offers enterprise solutions, enabling businesses to build generative AI-driven applications and services. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com.

