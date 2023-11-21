AI21 Completes $208 Million Oversubscribed Series C Round

News provided by

AI21 Labs

21 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Additional Funding, backed by Intel Capital and Comcast Ventures, Advances AI Systems for Enterprise

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21, a leader in AI systems for enterprise, announced today the completion of its $208 million Series C funding at a valuation of $1.4 billion. Participation from additional new investors includes Intel Capital, the venture capital arm of Intel Corporation, and Comcast Ventures, the venture capital arm of Comcast Corporation, which joined previously announced investors. This new round of funding brings the company's total capital raised to $336 million, accelerating AI21's purpose-driven approach in the era of AI-first enterprises.

"A multi-disciplinary approach is needed to deliver AI to the end user," said Anthony Lin, Corporate Vice President and Head of Intel Capital. "The AI21 full-stack offering combines foundation models with successful applications and operation tools that will help enterprises accelerate GenAI adoption to increase productivity and affect their bottom and top line."

"We are impressed with the strong team at AI21 and their ability to scale quickly in a rapidly evolving Generative AI landscape," said Allison Goldberg, SVP and Managing Partner, Comcast Ventures and Startup Engagement. "We look forward to seeing how AI21 will deliver enterprise solutions to strategically leverage this technology in a way that is meaningful and reliable."

"We're extremely grateful for the support of our investors who believe in our deep technology expertise. This funding will enable AI21 to increase mindshare that one size doesn't fit all, as enterprises look for unique partners that understand their specific needs. Mass deployment of AI requires deep understanding of high-performance language models that can deliver better value and impact. Our approach is about designing AI with purpose, making it significantly more efficient than building from scratch, and much more cost effective," said Ori Goshen, co-CEO and co-founder of AI21.

Task Specific Models Approach to Enterprise AI
General-purpose models, LLMs are a 'jack of all trades', built to offer unprecedented versatility and capable of tackling a broad variety of use cases and NLP tasks. In practice, enterprise customers only need a small number of NLP tasks to support an umbrella of business use cases. This means that enterprise customers are paying for capabilities they don't need, while also dealing with reliability issues due to output hallucinations or confabulations and other nonsensical blunders caused by the lack of focus in LLM design.

AI21 Studio is a platform that provides API access to developers and businesses with top-tier natural language processing (NLP) solutions powered by AI21's state-of-the-art language models. The platform's Task-Specific Models, optimized Language Models (LLMs), are specifically engineered to excel in distinct natural language processing (NLP) capabilities. These models not only showcase exceptional performance in accuracy but also effectively reduce hallucinations, ensuring heightened reliability. Beyond their reliability, these Task-Specific Models cater to enterprises' diverse needs, covering prevalent NLP capabilities such as contextual answers, summarization, and more. This versatility positions AI21 Studio as a comprehensive solution, offering top-tier NLP tools for a wide range of applications. For example, AI21's Contextual Answers model, specifically designed for grounded question answering, is used by customers such as Clarivate, an analytics company, and One Zero digital bank to answer user queries using information based entirely on the organization's body of data.

LLMs to AI Systems
AI21 is one of the few companies in the world that combines the development of proprietary large language models for enterprises with application development for consumers. AI21 achieves this through a neuro-symbolic architecture that combines large language models, external knowledge sources, and discrete reasoning.

"We will see an increasing shift in discussion to AI Systems that will define the next era in computing. By adopting a more comprehensive systems approach, our AI enriches LLMs with knowledge and reasoning, in addition to statistical inference. This enables us to define a flexible architecture with multiple LLMs, complemented by discrete knowledge and reasoning modules," said Prof. Yoav Shoham, co-founder and co-CEO, AI21.

About AI21
AI21 is a leader in generative AI and Large Language Models, with the mission to empower businesses with state-of-the-art LLMs and AI applications. Founded in 2017, AI21 has raised a total of $336 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion. It was among the first companies to bring generative AI to the masses and, to date, offers consumer applications and enterprise solutions. With the developer platform AI21 Studio, businesses can build their own generative AI-driven applications and services with the world's most advanced family of language models, Jurassic-2. AI21's consumer product, Wordtune, is the first AI-based reading and writing assistant to understand context and meaning, enabling its millions of users to refine and generate text or read and summarize text within seconds. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com.

SOURCE AI21 Labs

Also from this source

AI21 Labs delivers AI21 Studio LLMs through Google Cloud Marketplace

AI21Labs, a leader in generative AI and Large Language Models, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing customers with ...

AI21 Labs Raises $155 Million to Bring Reliable AI to the Enterprise

AI21 Labs, a leader in AI and large language models (LLMs), announced today the closing of $155 million in Series C funding to accelerate the growth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.