AI21 Labs delivers AI21 Studio LLMs through Google Cloud Marketplace

News provided by

AI21 Labs

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

AI21 Labs' service gives customers the ability to purchase and swiftly deploy its LLMs, which features the industry's most up-to-date data, on Google Cloud.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21Labs, a leader in generative AI and Large Language Models, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing customers with access to AI21 Studio, a platform that provides API access to AI21 Labs' best-in-class proprietary large language models, enabling developers to build applications powered by generative AI.

Google Cloud Marketplace lets users quickly deploy functional software packages that run on Google Cloud. Google Cloud Marketplace allows customers to easily start up a familiar software package with services like Compute Engine or Cloud Storage, with no manual configuration required.

AI21 Studio boasts one of the world's most sophisticated Large Language Models (LLMs) and has unparalleled capabilities within the language-generating sector. It can generate high-quality coherent, contextualized human-like text with adaptive styles in several languages.

Its complex language understanding abilities allow it to extract information from large amounts of unorganized data, which, when leveraged, can help enterprises analyze and structure their data to derive valuable insights.

AI21 Studio can help create a massive variety of text-based applications and has been utilized by many leading corporations. Its Jurassic LLMs and task-specific models allow for highly specialized and fine-tuned applications. For example, many clients use the LLMs for data augmentation. Instead of manually inputting script variants for a chatbot or customized product details, the LLMs can suggest thousands of variants that the writers can approve or dismiss.

"Our software is already easy to use, with ground-breaking tools like source citing, AI content automation, and effortless customization," said Ori Goshen, Co-founder and Co-CEO of AI21 Labs. "We aim to build the most user-friendly and accessible LLMs possible and are taking another step towards achieving that goal by listing our platform on Google Marketplace as well as introducing a flexible usage-based pricing model."

Try AI21 Studio on Google Cloud Marketplace.

About AI21 Labs
AI21 Labs is a leader in generative AI and Large Language Models, with the mission to empower businesses with state-of-the-art LLMs and AI applications. Founded in 2017, it was among the first companies to bring generative AI to the masses and, to date, offers consumer applications and enterprise solutions. With the developer platform AI21 Studio, businesses can build their own generative AI-driven applications and services with the world's most advanced family of language models, Jurassic-2. AI21 Labs' consumer product, Wordtune, is the first AI-based reading and writing assistant to understand context and meaning, enabling its millions of users to refine and generate text or read and summarize text within seconds. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com.

Media Contact
Laura Raanan
Gova10 for AI21 Labs
[email protected]

SOURCE AI21 Labs

Also from this source

AI21 Labs Raises $155 Million to Bring Reliable AI to the Enterprise

AI21 Labs Rolls Out Wordtune Upgrade, Expanding its Generative AI Offering with All-in-One Platform

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.