AI21 Labs Integrates Generative AI Capabilities into Google Docs, Enhancing the Writing Experience for Hundreds of Millions of People Around the World

Wordtune can assist writers with composing full pages of text in a fraction of the time, improving the writing process for a multitude of use cases, from professional documents to university essays and creative work

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21 Labs , an Israeli startup aiming to fundamentally change the way people read and write using Generative AI, announced today that Its popular Wordtune generative AI feature - Spices - is now available on Google Docs through a Chrome extension. Using a selection of cues, Spices works alongside a writer to assist in the writing process, generating a range of textual options to add to and enhance sentences. Spices can also suggest statistics to strengthen an argument or sharpen a detail, along with citing it back to its original source.

AI21 Labs Launched Spices, Wordtune's text generation feature, in January of 2023 with its cues or "spices", including Core writing, which helps the user create the main messaging and arguments of their text. Examples: explanation, counterargument; Additional writing, which helps the user enrich their core ideas with informational expressions. Examples: analogy, statistical fact; and Awesome writing, which helps the user add some zing to the text with creative expressions. Examples: joke, inspirational quote.

Since the release of Spices, Free Text has been added, which allows users to give any desired instruction and Wrodtune will generate content accordingly.

Wordtune's Spices feature is a landmark generative AI tool, the first in its class to attribute its sources, providing users with links back to the source, solving one of the major issues that many Large Language Models (LLMs) face today, which do not give source credit.

Along with the integration of Spices into Google Docs, AI21 Labs is also introducing two new features, including a grammar corrector as well as new sentence recommendations that edit the user's text to better explain themselves.

"Our mission at AI21 Labs is to revolutionize the way people read & write by empowering, not replacing them with AI technology." said Ori Goshen, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of AI21 Labs.

"Wordtune Spices is introducing a new generative paradigm, where the tool suggests useful continuations according to the writer's guidance, which blends naturally within the writing workflow. We're thrilled to make this capacity and interaction available to millions of Google Doc's users."

