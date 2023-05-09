AI21 Labs Introduces New Version of Wordtune for iOS, Integrating Siri into the Generative AI Experience

The update allows users to easily generate text on demand, from simple messages and photo captions to full Twitter threads

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21 Labs , an Israeli startup aiming to fundamentally change the way people read and write using generative AI, announced today a major update to its Wordtune iOS app , which will now include a text generating feature, including voice-activated prompts using Siri.

New expanded generative AI features

Wordtune for iOS originally launched in December of 2022. It marked a significant step forward in how users could compose text from their iPhones, finding fresh ways to rephrase and rewrite sentences as well as improving the grammar of users on all Apple devices.

The update marks a new era for automated text generation. With a simple text - or using Siri - voice prompt such as "write a Twitter thread about why vanilla ice cream is the best'' or "write an email to my boss asking for clarification on his presentation," the Wordtune iOS mobile app can now generate the full text, similar to other popular text generation applications that currently work only on desktops.

Additionally, the updated Wordtune mobile app can generate captions for recently snapped photos or craft a quick after hours email while you enjoy happy hour with your friends.

The feature will be available for free for the time being.

AI21 Labs is a leader in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and generative AI. In 2020, AI21 Labs launched its flagship product, Wordtune, which offers ways to translate what we write into authentic, clear, and compelling text. While many text editing programs rely on AI written by other companies, Wordtune was created with AI21 Lab's own AI model. AI21 Labs also provides its LLM Jurassic-2 to enterprises, with it boasting the industry's most up-to-date.

"For iPhone users, a huge part of the experience has been leveraging the power of Siri to help us with our daily tasks, but until now, generating full texts has been beyond the reach of the technology," said Ori Goshen, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of AI21 Labs. "With this new update, we are excited to integrate Siri into the generative AI experience, ushering in a new era of voice-prompted text generation, allowing users to simply and easily compose any text, at any time, changing the way we communicate from our phones."

About AI21 Labs

AI21 Labs is transforming the way people read and write. Through the construction of AI systems with an unprecedented capacity to understand and generate natural language, the company has positioned itself as a world leader in advancing the possibilities of artificial intelligence and natural language processing. AI21's flagship product, Wordtune, is an AI-based personal assistant that can improve and generate writing as well as read and summarize text quickly. Wordtune has iOS and Google integrations for both mobile and desktop. The company's developer platform, AI21 Studio, boasts the world's most advanced language models, allowing businesses to implement them as a foundation to building NLP-based apps and services. Today, AI21 Lab's language models are being used by Amazon's Bedrock, offering Amazon customers an accessible way to build generative AI-powered apps via pre-trained models. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com.

