AI21 Labs Releases "Human or Not?", A Social Experiment Inspired by the Turing Test

Pairing up players with each other or with leading AI models, the game challenges users to guess who they are speaking - a human or a bot

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21 Labs , an Israeli startup aiming to fundamentally change the way people read and write using generative AI, has released "Human or Not?", a first-of-its-kind social Turing game experiment where players are paired with either a human or a bot to converse about whatever topic they choose. The bots are based on a number of different state-of-the-art Large Language Models, including AI21's very own Jurassic-2. AI21 Labs plans to use the learnings generated from the game to produce a detailed research report allowing the general public, researchers, and policymakers to further understand the state of AI bots.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly embedded in our day-to-day lives, many people have raised concerns about what it means for society as a whole. Questions have been asked about the ethics of using AI tools to complete school work, visual art, music and more, while tools have been created that can identify AI-written essays. In this real-time social game, AI21 Labs is aiming to question how easy - or hard - it is to tell the difference between an AI-powered bot or a human. In the game, players are paired with either another human player or a bot to converse about whatever topic they choose, with players needing to determine if their conversation was with a bot or a human after two minutes of talking.

"Human or Not provides the general public a taste of the recent advances in artificial intelligence in the field of language, beyond the typical customer service or productivity tool chatbots we've been seeing all over now" said Amos Meron, Creative Product Lead at AI21 Labs and creator of the project. "Users will be able to get insight into how advanced the field has become. Beyond the experience, we hope the game will also stimulate valuable discourse surrounding the capabilities of AI along with its limitations. This game will help us to better understand AI, and to make more informed, fair and safe use of the technology."

About AI21 Labs

AI21 Labs is transforming the way people read & write. Through the construction of AI systems with an unprecedented capacity to understand and generate natural language, the company has positioned itself as a world leader in advancing the possibilities of artificial intelligence and natural language processing. AI21 Labs has three core products leveraging its sophisticated NLP technology: AI21 Studio boasts the largest and most advanced language models in the world, allowing businesses to use AI21 Studio as a foundation to build NLP-based apps and services; Wordtune is the first AI-based writing companion that understands context and meaning, allowing individuals to write exactly what they mean in a clear and compelling way; and Wordtune Read is an AI-based reading companion which helps people read more efficiently by offering abstractive summaries of articles, reports, and PDFs. For more information, please visit www.AI21.com.

Media Contact



Laura Raanan

Gova10 for AI21 Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE AI21 Labs