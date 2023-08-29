AI21 Labs Rolls Out Wordtune Upgrade, Expanding its Generative AI Offering with All-in-One Platform

Planned features include longform editing, work related templates, proactive AI suggestions, live outlines and AI question answering, creating a one-stop-platform for generative AI tools

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI21 Labs , a leader in generative AI and Large Language Models, launched today a powerful upgrade for Wordtune, transforming the company's original consumer tool into an all-in-one platform with multiple features for generative AI reading, writing and knowledge control assistance.

The enhanced version of Wordtune is designed to enable professional users, in addition to consumers, to enhance text-based tasks through a variety of new tools, including longform editing, work related templates, proactive AI suggestions, live outlines and knowledge-based control tools. The new Wordtune update also combines the read product into the platform, providing text and YouTube summarization integrated alongside the editing and text generation features.

As AI spending is set to hit $300 billion by 2026 , the demand for trustworthy, accurate, and reliable generative AI technology is increasing. Enterprise businesses, professional end-users, and general consumers are all seeking to enhance efficiency and productivity by automating certain time and resource-consuming processes related to text-based content. With numerous generative AI applications constantly emerging on the market, AI21 Labs' new step contributes to the growing need for comprehensive platforms to save consumers and businesses the time and costs associated with multiple point solutions. AI21 Labs was also just named as SOC2 (Service Organization Control 2) compliant, following a rigorous evaluation process, further demonstrating their reliability.

AI21 originally launched Wordtune as a browser extension in October 2020, and has since grown to tens of millions of users and was named by Google as one of its favorite extensions of 2021. It is used by top companies to assist employees in their productivity, including Monday.com, eBay, UiPath, Simply (formerly JoyTunes), and Transmit Security and was one of the first generative AI tools to cite sources, a key function to building end-user trust and understanding around the origins of generated information.

Until now, Wordtune could be used across platforms from social media, email platforms, and office software suites to spot grammar mistakes, generate original content, rephrase sentences, summarize long text, and to adjust tone. The read product has been trusted by academics and researchers for years, due to its source citing, showing users where exactly summary answers came from in the original text, providing a more reliable user experience.

The latest version of Wordtune expands upon previous features, enabling end-users to apply it to larger works of text. New features include:

Create : A variety of templates to assist users in professional content creation, including resumes, job descriptions for HR managers, copy for marketing assets, and presentations.

: A variety of templates to assist users in professional content creation, including resumes, job descriptions for HR managers, copy for marketing assets, and presentations. Question Answering: Providing AI answers for user questions based on their personal library of documents, while citing the source material, enabling the user to control a large knowledge base, while providing accurate hallucination-free answers.

Providing AI answers for user questions based on their personal library of documents, while citing the source material, enabling the user to control a large knowledge base, while providing accurate hallucination-free answers. Improved fact-based AI: Wordtune not only presents facts, it checks five sources to guarantee the fact is 100% true.

Wordtune not only presents facts, it checks five sources to guarantee the fact is 100% true. Planned features that will be released in the coming months include:

Proactive AI: AI that recognizes that the user is writing, actively offering suggestions and improvements to the text.

AI that recognizes that the user is writing, actively offering suggestions and improvements to the text. Live Outline : Save time by producing and editing full articles based on multiple key points.

: Save time by producing and editing full articles based on multiple key points. Long-form Editing: Edit entire bodies of text all at once. Users can edit and rephrase an entire body of text all at once, follow the recommended changes, accepting or regenerating piece by piece, or all at once.

New pricing plans, suitable for individuals and businesses, accompany the upgraded Wordtune bundle.

"AI21 Labs is constantly innovating to meet the growing demands from our users around the world, from Fortune 500 companies to individuals. There are so many use cases for generative AI, we updated our Wordtune platform, allowing us to combine AI-powered reading and writing capabilities into a single seamless experience," said Ori Goshen, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of AI21 Labs. "Reading and writing are deeply intertwined. We often read in order to write something, and we write so others can read it. Wordtune is the first AI-powered reading and writing application suite, designed to increase productivity and efficiency while working as a sidekick to users, instead of replacing them."

