AI23 Shapes The Potential Era of Human + AI Collaboration

CLEVELAND, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AI23 welcomes newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Craig Francisco as the company deepens its mission to help organizations thrive in The Potential Era — a new era of work defined not by efficiency, but by potential unlocked.

In The Potential Era, the most successful organizations are those that design systems around people, not the other way around. As technology continues to evolve at exponential speed, the differentiator is no longer access to data or tools, but how effectively human insight and AI intelligence are integrated to fuel adaptability, learning, and growth.

AI23 helps leaders build this kind of adaptability from the inside out. The company partners with executive teams to create environments where humans and AI work in true partnership — cultures that evolve daily, technologies that learn continuously, and strategies that align around purpose, not process. By combining human-centered transformation with advanced AI solutions trained on each organization's unique data, AI23 enables clients to move from experimentation to measurable impact.

"The Potential Era is about more than technology," said Erica Ishida, Founder and Chief Transformation Architect at AI23. "It's about reimagining how organizations grow, learn, and lead. When people and AI develop together, innovation becomes natural, resilience becomes built in, and potential becomes limitless."

Under Francisco's leadership, AI23 is expanding its reach to meet growing demand from organizations seeking clarity amid disruption. With more than 25 years of experience leading growth, transformation, and cultural change across global industries, Francisco is known for aligning people, process, and strategy to deliver lasting results.

"AI isn't the story, potential is," said Francisco. "The organizations that will define the future are the ones building systems that adapt — where people and AI learn from each other and evolve together."

AI23's multidisciplinary leadership team — including Erica Ishida, Mike Rojas, Ryan Niro, and Craig Francisco — unites expertise in AI architecture, software engineering, leadership development, and organizational design to help companies navigate this shift and realize their full potential.

AI23 helps organizations evolve for The Potential Era, where humans and AI work in partnership to create adaptive systems, aligned cultures, and lasting impact.

