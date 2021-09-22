AIA and Anguleris partner to enhance building product research and selection

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Architects (AIA) and Anguleris are partnering to elevate and enhance the relationship between architects and building product manufacturers (BPM).

Aligning with the AIA's commitment to sustainability in the built environment and the use of healthy building materials in those buildings, Anguleris creates technologies that streamline building product research and selection for architects. The Anguleris portfolio includes globally-recognized platforms canvassing BIM, specifications, and samples, all of which enable manufacturers to advance their development of an informed product selection strategy.

"As the architecture profession becomes increasingly committed to sustainability and health as key drivers of design and construction, materials and material science are becoming more critical to effective outcomes," said AIA EVP/Chief Executive Officer Robert Ivy, FAIA. "The depth, quality, and delivery of information assets to help inform architects is not consistent across the building products industry. Our work with Anguleris will change that."

"Building products are evolving at a rate that has not been previously seen," said Anguleris CEO Benjamin Glunz, Assoc. AIA. "Our team is honored to help AIA enhance the relationship between architects and building product manufacturers in the pursuit of an exceptional built environment."

The partnership with Anguleris, the creators of BIMsmith® and Swatchbox®, will support BPMs in the effort to achieve the goals of the soon to launch AIA Informed Product Selection Challenge. The challenge is aiming to help BPMs advance the development and delivery of data, information, and knowledge about their products. More information about the Informed Product Selection Challenge will be available in the fourth quarter of 2021.

About Anguleris

Anguleris is a global leader in construction technology. Founded, owned, and operated by architects, Anguleris helps building product manufacturers and building professionals work together seamlessly. From its flagship product research platform BIMsmith® to its leading material sample platform Swatchbox®, Anguleris facilitates the meaningful exchange of value between manufacturers and the AEC community. Learn more at www.anguleris.com.

About AIA

Founded in 1857, AIA consistently works to create more valuable, healthy, secure, and sustainable buildings, neighborhoods, and communities. Through more than 200 international, state and local chapters, AIA advocates for public policies that promote economic vitality and public wellbeing.

AIA provides members with tools and resources to assist them in their careers and business as well as engaging civic and government leaders and the public to find solutions to pressing issues facing our communities, institutions, nation, and world. Members adhere to a code of ethics and conduct to ensure the highest professional standards.

