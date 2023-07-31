AIA Florida Presents its 2023 Design and Honor Awards Recipients

ORLANDO, Fla., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects (AIA Florida) formally presented the recipients of the 2023 Design and Honors Award on Saturday.

The Design Awards submissions were evaluated by a jury of experts based in Panama City, Panama, continuing AIA Florida's tradition of seeking juries in architecturally rich international cities such as New York, Paris, London, Tokyo and Barcelona.

Equivalently, the Honor Awards celebrate individuals who and organizations that illustrate and maintain architecture's highest ethical standards.

The People's Choice Awards are designed to engage the public in discussions about architecture. This year's competition featured public safety architecture and submissions representing how these buildings best serve their communities were received from across the state.

The recipients were celebrated on Saturday during the 2023 Design and Honor Awards reception and presentation, the culminating event of AIA Florida's 2023 Annual Convention and Trade Show.

"Great design transcends international barriers, evidenced by our jury's thoughtful deliberations to select this year's honorees," said AIA Florida President Beverly Frank, AIA. "I am confident these multi-faceted projects will serve as inspiration for our emerging architects as well as our seasoned professionals."

The 2023 Design Awards recipients are:

Unbuilt

Honor Award: KoDA (Kean Office for Design and Architecture), Mangrove House, Key Biscayne, FL

Honor Award: Damien Blumetti Architect, Inc., Creek House, Sarasota, FL

Honor Award: Damien Blumetti Architect Inc., ­Boat House, Osprey, FL

Merit Award: Straughn Trout Architects, ­McFadden Nature Center Donalsonville, GA

Merit Award: Guy Peterson | OFA Inc., design architect and Damien Blumetti , AIA, architect of record, ­Shadow Pavilion, Casey Key , FL

| OFA Inc., design architect and , AIA, architect of record, ­Shadow Pavilion, , FL Citation Award: Álvarez-Díaz & Villalón® | Architecture & Interior Design,­ Reactivating & Reconnecting San Juan, PR: The impact of inclusive and resilient design strategies in shaping its urban waterfront, San Juan , PR

, PR Citation Award: Cúre and Penabad,­ design architect and GFD Miami, architect of record, Project Peach, Miami, FL

Citation Award: Halflants + Pichette, ­USF School of Architecture, Tampa, FL

Citation Award: Architectural Studio,­ Plaza del Veterano Municipio de Villalba, Villabla, PR

CItation Award: Touzet Studio,­ Sheperd Eco , Miami, FL

­ Masonry

Honor Award: Cúre and Penabad, ­Allora, ­Guatemala City,­Guatemala

Theoretical and Research- Professiona l

Merit Award: Daniel Bolojan, Assoc. AIA, Machine Perceptions: Gaudi + Neural Networks,­

Citation Award: Diaz Paunetto Arquitectos LLC,­ Self Growing Lab, Brooklyn, New York

Theoretical and Research- Student

Honor Award: Minami Guido , University of Florida , Ghost Machine: A Traveling Atlas

, , Ghost Machine: A Traveling Atlas Honor Award: Stephanie Roberts , University of Florida , Dwelling in Identity: Rituals of Exchange

, , Dwelling in Identity: Rituals of Exchange Merit Award: Edward Yara , University of Florida , Sewing Division: Exploring Architecture's Ability to Unite Within Boarders, Nogales, AZ and Sonora, Mexico

, , Sewing Division: Exploring Architecture's Ability to Unite Within Boarders, and Merit Award: Avery Dunavant , University of Florida , Pier Review, Jacksonville Beach, FL

Historic Preservation & Restoration

Merit Award: Solstice Planning and Architecture, ­Umbrella House Restoration, Sarasota, FL

Merit Award: Wilder Architecture, Seneca Building, Ybor City, FL

Citation Award: Rowe Architects Incorporated, ­St. Petersburg High School Historic Renovations, St. Petersburg, FL

Citation Award: Hammond Design Group, LLC,­­ Smokey Hollow Barbershop Historic Restoration, Tallahassee, FL

Award of Excellence Interiors

Honor Award: STORYN STUDIO FOR ARCHITECTURE LLC, ­Salty Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

Merit Award: hive architects inc., ­Shibusa Interiors, Sarasota, FL

Merit Award: Perkins & Will, Gateway Center, Sunny Isles , FL

Award of Excellence New Work

Honor Award: [STRANG] Design, ­Wildwood Residence, Coconut Grove, FL

Merit Award: hive architects inc., Shibusa, Sarasota, FL

Merit Award: Damien Blumetti Architect, Inc.,­ Bay House, Sarasota, FL

Citation Award: Sweet Sparkman Architecture & Interiors, ­­Longboat Key Fire Station #92, Longboat Key, FL

Citation Award: [STRANG] Design, ­Angel Oaks, Coconut Grove, FL

Citation Award: Nichols Architects, ­Arlo Wynwood, Miami, FL

Architects, ­Arlo Wynwood, Citation Award: Shulman + Associates, design architect and Wolfberg Alvarez , architect of record, ­Arts & Letters Garage, Miami, FL

, architect of record, ­Arts & Letters Garage, Citation Award: Guy Peterson | OFA Inc., ­Cherokee Park House, Sarasota, FL

Award of Excellence Renovations & Additions

Merit Award: Traction Architecture, Sunrise House, St. Petersburg, FL

Award of Excellence Sustainability

Honor Award: Atelier Mey, House in a Garden, Coconut Grove,­ FL

Citation Award: Arquitectonica GEO, Canopy Park, Miami Beach, FL

The 2023 Honor Awards recipients are:

James H. Anstis, FAIA, Lifetime Achievement Award

Don Yoshino , FAIA

The Gold Medal Award

Marilys Nepomechie , FAIA

The Silver Medal Hillard T. Smith Community Service Award

Rebecca Talbert , AIA

Honor Award for Social Advancement

Craig Aquart , AIA

Firm of the Year

Wannemacher Jensen Architects

The Anthony "Tony' Pullara Chapter Award

AIA Florida Southwest

Photographer of the Year

Zalmy Meyer­, AIA

Associate Member of the Year

Shadia Jaramillo , AIA

Object

Rowe Architects Incorporated, Bat Houses

STORYN STUDIO FOR ARCHITECTURE LLC, Bus Stop

The 2023 People's Choice Award recipient is:

City of North Port Public Safety Building

Awardees were honored during AIA Florida's 2023 Design and Honors Awards presentation on Saturday, July 29, which included videos highlighting each recipient. This special occasion is regarded as the culminating event of AIA Florida's 2023 Annual Convention and Trade Show at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando.

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, AIA Florida, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 3,900 members in Florida. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and colleagues of an AIA member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.

